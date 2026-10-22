Former CK Hutchison terminals in Panama lose double digits as port traffic rises

Container volumes at Panama’s Balboa and Cristóbal terminals, formerly operated by Panama Ports Company, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings, fell by double digits in the first nine months of 2026 even as national throughput increased, according to Panama Maritime Authority figures.

Balboa handled 1,769,804 TEU, down 10.8% from 1,984,748 TEU a year earlier, while Cristóbal fell 20.4% to 751,558 TEU from 944,297 TEU.

Panama’s total container throughput rose 3.2% to 7,605,946 TEU from 7,368,837 TEU. SSA Marine’s Manzanillo International Terminal increased volumes 18.7% to 2,445,560 TEU, Colón Container Terminal rose 14.8% to 1,465,465 TEU and PSA Panama International Terminal gained 9.8% to 1,133,181 TEU.

Transshipment traffic accounted for 6,741,757 TEU, while local movements reached 816,809 TEU and Colón Free Zone traffic totalled 47,380 TEU. The figures are preliminary and include both movements of transshipment containers.

The September picture was mixed. Balboa handled 197,917 TEU, down 8.4% year on year, while Cristóbal increased 9.1% to 109,173 TEU.

Panama’s Supreme Court ruled on 29 January that the 1997 law approving Panama Ports Company’s concession was unconstitutional. The ruling was published on 23 February, when the state took control of Balboa and Cristóbal.

Temporary concessions of up to 18 months placed Balboa with APMT Panamá and Cristóbal with TIL Panamá. APM Terminals began temporary operations at Balboa on 24 February. CK Hutchison disputes the legality of the takeover and in August began investment-treaty arbitration seeking more than $1.5bn in damages.

Panama Ports Company is pursuing separate contract arbitration.

The Panama Canal Authority is advancing plans for container terminals at Corozal and Telfers, involving an estimated combined investment of $2.6bn and potential additional annual capacity of 5m to 6m TEU.

CK Hutchison Holdings has businesses in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure and telecommunications. Its Hutchison Ports division has interests in 53 ports across 24 countries and handled 90.1m TEU in 2025.

Panama Ports Company operated Balboa and Cristóbal until 23 February 2026.

APMT Panamá is part of A.P. Moller-Maersk’s APM Terminals business, while TIL Panamá is a subsidiary of MSC’s Terminal Investment Limited.