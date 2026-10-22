HD Hyundai completes world-first ammonia dual-fuel VLAC

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has completed the 93,000-cbm Terra Clove, the world’s first ammonia dual-fuel very large ammonia carrier, for Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, with delivery due in November after sea trials, according to a joint statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and EPS.

The 230-metre vessel was named at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Ulsan yard in South Korea on 22 October 2026. It will also be the first ammonia dual-fuel commercial newbuild registered with the Singapore Registry of Ships.

Terra Clove is the first of two ammonia dual-fuel vessels being built for EPS. The ship is 36.5 metres wide and 23.6 metres deep, with four cargo tanks capable of carrying up to 93,000 cubic metres of ammonia or liquefied petroleum gas.

The vessel can burn ammonia or conventional marine fuel and is powered by the first Everllence B&W 6G60ME-C10.5-LGIA ammonia dual-fuel two-stroke engine.

Everllence completed factory acceptance testing in April, with the engine manufactured under licence by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine & Machinery Business Unit. Terra Clove is also fitted with a shaft generator, nitrogen-oxide and sulphur-oxide emissions-reduction equipment, ammonia leak-detection systems and technology designed to limit ammonia releases.

“The naming of Terra Clove marks an important milestone towards making ammonia a viable marine fuel,” EPS chief executive Cyril Ducau said. EPS plans to bunker the ship with green ammonia supplied by LOTTE Fine Chemical at its Ulsan terminal.

The fuel, produced by Envision Energy, will be used for Terra Clove’s ammonia-burning trials. The vessel follows HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ delivery in April of a 46,000-cbm gas carrier that the shipbuilder says was the world’s first medium-sized ammonia-fuelled gas carrier.

EPS is headquartered in Singapore and manages 357 vessels totalling about 37m dwt, including 177 dual-fuel ships.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, founded in 1972, builds commercial vessels and offshore units and manufactures marine engines and machinery; its 2025 consolidated sales were KRW 22.67trn ($17.12bn).

Everllence is the former MAN Energy Solutions. American Bureau of Shipping worked with the project partners on technical and regulatory compliance, while LOTTE Fine Chemical and Envision Energy are involved in supplying and producing the green ammonia intended for the vessel’s trials.