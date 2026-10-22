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2026 October 22   16:21

shipbuilding

British-owned AG Seville Shipyard wins tender for up to 25-year concession in Spain

British-owned AG Seville Shipyard has won the tender to continue operating ship repair facilities at the Port of Seville in southern Spain under a proposed concession of up to 25 years, according to a Seville Port Authority statement.  

The port authority board approved the award on 20 October. The tender covers about 22,000 square metres, including the existing dry dock, the southern end of the Muelle de Armamento for work on ships afloat, a two-storey office building, an out-of-service slipway and adjoining areas.  

AG Seville Shipyard already operates the facilities under a concession that expires in December 2026.  The tender award does not constitute the final grant of the new concession. A formal concession process will now follow, with the port authority board required to give final approval.  

AG Seville Shipyard had said it planned to invest about €10m ($11.2m) if it secured the new concession, compared with a minimum investment requirement of €3m ($3.36m) under the tender.  

The investment programme includes returning the slipway to service, modernising access to the yard, replacing the dry dock’s main floating gate and expanding industrial capacity. The company has also been studying the addition of a second dry dock.  

Spanish maritime group Boluda Corporación Marítima had also shown interest in the facilities before the tender was decided.  

The tender, identified as C2026_43, concerns facilities for ship construction, maintenance, repair and recycling.  

AG Seville Shipyard is a Spanish-registered, British-owned ship repair company based at the Port of Seville. It operated as Astilleros del Guadalquivir until changing its corporate name in late 2025. The company has operated the Seville repair facilities since 2017 and generated revenue of €7m ($7.84m) in 2025. It has said about 80% of its customers are international. 

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