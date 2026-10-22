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2026 October 22   16:41

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US sanctions nine ships, law firm and shipping agents over Iran-linked trade

A law firm, two shipping agents, a ship manager and nine vessels have been sanctioned by the US over alleged involvement in Iran-linked commodity trades, according to a US Treasury statement.  

The measures under Executive Order 13902 target Karnakis and Karnakis, Roxette Maritime Shipping and Trading S.A., Amigoz Singapore Pte. Ltd. and Whales Shipping Line LLC, as well as five people linked to Karnakis and Karnakis.  

They are Sofianos Karnakis Kosmas and Konstantinos Karnakis Kosmas, Panamanian nationals who also hold Greek nationality; Ioanis Karnakis Kosmas, a Panamanian national; and Panamanian nationals Pedro Ortega Jones and Roberto Ortega Jones.  

Karnakis and Karnakis allegedly helped establish shipping companies whose vessels moved Iranian petroleum, petrochemicals and steel, using corporate structures that obscured beneficial ownership.  

Roxette operates and manages seven Panama-flagged vessels. Anemos, IMO 9205952, Destiny, IMO 9385491, and Harmony, IMO 9449522, are general cargo ships, while Flamingo 1, IMO 9474199, Gloris, IMO 9449510, Pride, IMO 9487407, and Prince, IMO 9548316, are bulk carriers.  

Treasury alleges Anemos, Gloris and Pride carried Iranian-origin petrochemicals and steel products during the previous year.  

Singapore shipping agent Amigoz was sanctioned over activity in Iran's petroleum sector and allegedly provided bunkering services to Zixuan, IMO 9317298. Dubai-based Whales was sanctioned for supporting Amigoz.  Whales Diamond, IMO 9375032, and Whales Pearl, IMO 9483114, two UAE-flagged crew and supply vessels registered to Whales, were also blocked.  

OFAC also issued General Licences GG and HH, authorising specified wind-down transactions and limited safety, environmental and cargo operations involving affected parties and vessels until 20 November 2026.  

Property and interests in property of designated parties that are in the US or under US control are blocked, while US persons are generally barred from transactions involving them unless authorised.  

Karnakis and Karnakis was established in 2006 and conducts legal activities from Panama City and Piraeus. Roxette was established in Panama in 2023 and has IMO company number 6385886.

Amigoz Singapore was established in 2019 and provides port agency, bunkering, ship repair, crew-change and related maritime services.

Whales Shipping Line was established in Dubai in 2013, has IMO company number 6417176 and provides shipping agency, tanker operation, vessel handling and terminal services.

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