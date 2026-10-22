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2026 October 22   16:53

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German port operator HHLA cuts 2026 EBIT forecast as Hamburg volumes fall

German port operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has cut its 2026 group EBIT forecast to €115m to €135m ($129.2m to $151.7m) from €150m to €170m ($168.5m to $191.0m) after container throughput at its Hamburg terminals fell short of expectations, according to a company statement.  

Strike-related disruption and the ramp-up of further automation at the Hamburg container terminals have weighed on throughput and earnings.  

HHLA now expects EBIT at its Port Logistics subgroup of €100m to €120m ($112.3m to $134.8m), down from the previous forecast of €135m to €155m ($151.7m to $174.1m).  

Container throughput is now expected to decline significantly year on year, compared with the previous forecast for a slight decline.  

The company also recorded a non-cash impairment of around €12m ($13.5m) in its Logistics segment after reviewing equity investments in new and spin-off business activities as part of its focus on its core business.  

Guidance for revenue and container transport remains unchanged, with a significant increase in revenue and a slight increase in container transport still expected.  

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a German stock corporation headquartered in Hamburg. The group is organised into Port Logistics and Real Estate subgroups, with the former comprising its Container, Intermodal and Logistics segments.

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