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2026 October 22   16:23

shipbuilding

Dual-fuel boxship and vehicle carrier fleet tops 500 after $200bn investment

More than 500 dual-fuel container ships and vehicle carriers are now operating worldwide, with total investment in vessels delivered and on order exceeding $200bn, according to the World Shipping Council’s latest Dual-Fuel Fleet Dashboard.  

As of September 2026, 503 dual-fuel ships were in service, up 41% from 358 a year earlier. Another 849 ships were on order, taking the delivered and ordered total to 1,352 vessels.  

Alternative-fuel-capable ships account for 65% of container ship orders and 97% of vehicle carrier orders by deadweight tonnage, compared with 23% across the rest of the global shipping fleet. Orders for conventionally fuelled ships have also increased from a year earlier as the overall orderbook expanded.  

“The container ship and vehicle carrier industry have committed more than $200 billion to ships that can run on cleaner fuels, with more than 500 already sailing and hundreds more on the way,” WSC president and CEO Joe Kramek said. “The investment is happening, but these ships need commercially competitive alternative fuels to deliver their full potential to reduce emissions.”  

The figures come amid continued uncertainty over global greenhouse gas regulation at the International Maritime Organization, with WSC arguing that clear global rules are needed to support future fleet and fuel investment.  

“Ships ordered today will be operating for decades. Shipping companies and fuel producers need certainty to make the investments that will shape the future fleet and its fuel supply,” Kramek said.  

WSC supports a global greenhouse gas measure through the IMO in line with its 2023 GHG Strategy, aimed at narrowing the cost gap between conventional fuels and renewable and near-zero-emission alternatives while limiting a patchwork of regional rules.  

The World Shipping Council is an international liner shipping industry association with offices in Washington, Brussels, London and Singapore.

The International Maritime Organization is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for shipping safety, security and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

Topics:

shipbuilding

alternative fuels

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