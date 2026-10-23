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2026 October 23   08:59

Hanwha Power wins ABS approval for 1,700-TEU battery boxship

South Korea’s Hanwha Power has won approval in principle from the American Bureau of Shipping for a 1,700-TEU battery-powered containership design using about 151 MWh of energy storage, according to a company statement.  

The certificate was presented on 22 October at the MHE Maritime Hybrid, Electric & Hydrogen Fuel Cells Conference & Exhibition 2026 in Bergen, Norway. The event runs from 21 to 23 October.  

The fully electric design uses containerised battery units as the vessel’s primary propulsion energy source. The batteries would be charged through port infrastructure, allowing the ship to operate without direct carbon emissions.  

Hanwha Power said the battery units can be handled and stowed like standard cargo containers, allowing battery replacement and changes in installed capacity. The company is targeting the system at short-sea and regional container transport.  

Hanwha Power has also completed the basic design of a 1,000-TEU battery-powered containership and plans to develop further electric-propulsion vessel designs for different operating conditions.  

Hanwha Power develops vessel designs and marine propulsion solutions incorporating electric propulsion and battery energy storage technology.

ABS, formally the American Bureau of Shipping, is the organisation that granted approval in principle for the 1,700-TEU design.

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