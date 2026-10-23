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2026 October 23   09:59

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Lloyd’s Register and UK ports body urge ports to prepare for nuclear ships

Ports should start preparing now for nuclear-powered commercial ships and wider use of advanced nuclear technology, according to a joint Lloyd’s Register and British Ports Association paper.  

The 21 October study sets out a readiness pathway covering nuclear-powered ship calls, floating or transportable nuclear power units, and land-based small modular reactors and microreactors.  

Potential uses include baseload electricity for port estates, shore power, cargo-handling equipment, cold storage and neighbouring industry, as well as heat and electricity for hydrogen and synthetic fuel production.  

The paper identifies regulatory alignment, governance, emergency preparedness, liability, insurance, workforce capability and public confidence as major barriers to commercial deployment.  

It recommends integrating nuclear scenarios into existing marine safety-management systems rather than creating a separate regime, while adding nuclear-specific expertise, monitoring and regulatory interfaces.  

The proposed model moves from “nuclear-aware”, allowing ports to assess enquiries and engage authorities, through “nuclear-ready” and “nuclear-enabled” to operating as a nuclear energy hub.  Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of the British Ports Association, said: “Advanced nuclear may not be the right solution for every port”, while arguing that the sector should understand possible applications and start asking the necessary questions early.  

Existing international rules for nuclear merchant ships pre-date current advanced-reactor concepts. The International Maritime Organization is working towards adoption of a revised Nuclear Code and amendments to SOLAS chapter VIII in 2030.  

The paper follows a June study involving Lloyd’s Register, the Port of Rotterdam Authority, CORE POWER and Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk that examined a nuclear-powered feeder containership calling at Rotterdam.  

That study found existing port safety and risk-management frameworks could provide a starting point if nuclear-specific requirements were incorporated, but it was not a licensing assessment or a decision to deploy a nuclear-powered ship.  

Lloyd’s Register is a London-headquartered maritime classification and technical advisory organisation whose origins date to 1760.

The British Ports Association, established in 1992, is a UK ports trade body representing more than 100 port and terminal members managing more than 400 ports, harbours and marine facilities. 

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