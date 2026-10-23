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2026 October 23   10:24

shipbuilding

US and Denmark sign pact to bring Danish technology into US shipyards

The United States and Denmark have signed a maritime cooperation memorandum aimed at expanding and modernising US shipbuilding, repair and retrofit capacity with Danish technology, investment and expertise, according to the memorandum published by Denmark's foreign ministry.  

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen signed the agreement in Washington on 22 October.  

The pact covers three areas: education and training; maritime equipment, technology and services; and defence industrial and dual-use cooperation.  It is intended to bring Danish equipment, technology and specialised services into US shipbuilding, repair and retrofit projects, including through local partnerships and joint ventures.

The cooperation also targets workforce training, Danish investment in US shipyards and access to technology intended to shorten construction and repair times and cut costs.  

Potential Danish supply areas include ship design, engines, energy-efficiency technology and equipment for specialised vessels. Dual-use cooperation may cover seabed infrastructure monitoring and protection, maritime drones and systems designed to improve visibility of activity at sea.  

The memorandum is non-binding and does not itself authorise procurement, contract awards or transfers of funds. Any commercial contracts will have to be negotiated separately between companies and institutions on commercial terms.  

Implementation plans are to be developed for all three cooperation tracks, coordinated by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Department of State. The agreement does not apply to Greenland or the Faroe Islands.  

The pact forms part of the US Maritime Action Plan issued in February 2026, following an April 2025 executive order aimed at restoring US maritime capacity.  Less than 1% of new merchant ships are built in the United States, compared with about 55% in China, 28% in South Korea and 13% in Japan.  

Danske Maritime is a Danish maritime industry association representing more than 180 companies active in shipbuilding and maritime technology, design, equipment, services and solutions for civil and military shipping. Denmark's maritime industry employs more than 36,000 people and generates about DKK 28bn ($4.2bn) in annual gross value added.

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