HD Hyundai, US contractor Kiewit plan new US yard

South Korean shipbuilding group HD Hyundai and US engineering and construction company Kiewit plan to create HD Kiewit Shipbuilding LLC to develop a purpose-built shipyard in the United States, with construction targeted to start in 2027 and full-scale operations in 2029, according to a company statement.

The venture would be formed by HD Hyundai USA LLC and Kiewit Maritime Co. The partners plan to develop the yard on an existing industrial site with deep-water access and an unrestricted route to the Gulf.

The location, investment value and ownership split have not been disclosed. The shipyard could support up to 3,000 jobs at full scale and is planned as the first US application of HD Hyundai’s Future of Shipyard model, using digital twins, automated production systems and robotic welding.

HD Kiewit Shipbuilding plans to target US naval auxiliary vessels and commercial ships, as well as ship blocks and modules for other US shipbuilders. The partners also plan technical training and workforce development programmes and intend to expand cooperation into maritime infrastructure.

The project follows a strategic partnership agreed in July between HD Hyundai and Kiewit Offshore Services covering US shipbuilding opportunities and domestic fabrication of ship blocks and modules.

HD Hyundai is a South Korean industrial group with shipbuilding operations organised around HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and affiliated shipyards. HD Hyundai USA LLC is a US entity within the group.

Kiewit is an employee-owned US engineering and construction organisation founded in 1884. Kiewit Maritime Co. is affiliated with Kiewit Offshore Services. Kiewit reported 2025 revenue of $18.2bn and about 34,500 staff and craft workers.