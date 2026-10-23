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2026 October 23   11:10

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US billionaire Bacon challenges McKeown’s $250m Panama port project

American developer John McKeown is advancing the $250m Puerto Barú multipurpose port project in Panama’s Chiriquí province, according to Puerto Barú.

American billionaire Louis Bacon is financing opposition to the development and backs an alternative at Puerto Armuelles, about 80 km west of David.  

The 124-hectare project is planned with commercial, liquid-cargo and tourism berths, container handling, storage, silos, a logistics park, marina and free-zone facilities, with first-phase operations targeted for Q1-Q2 2028.

One valuation in the supplied material puts the project at $260m, while Puerto Barú currently gives an estimated first-phase investment of about $250m.  

The dispute centres on environmental approval Resolution DEIA-IA-0003-2024, issued on 16 January 2024. Six Panamanian groups — Centro de Incidencia Ambiental de Panamá, Centro de Estudios y Acción Social Panameño, Adopta el Bosque Panamá, Fundación para el Desarrollo Integral, Comunitario y Conservación de los Ecosistemas en Panamá, Fundación Panacetacea Panamá and Proyecto Primates Panamá — challenged it in Panama’s Supreme Court in case Exp. 99129-2024.

A separate case, Exp. 50182-2025, also contests the approval. No final ruling has been identified.  The opponents argue that dredging and ship traffic could damage the Manglares de David ecosystem. Bacon’s Islas Secas Foundation is part of the No a Puerto Barú campaign and supports moving the project to Puerto Armuelles. Bacon also owns the Islas Secas resort about 50 km southwest of the proposed port.

McKeown rejects Puerto Armuelles as commercially unsuitable because it is farther from Chiriquí’s main agricultural areas.  

Ocean Pacific Financial Services Corp., the project promoter identified in the environmental assessment, filed criminal complaints in August 2025 against CIAM and Adopta Bosque Panamá alleging slander, libel and offences against the national economy. The groups later faced precautionary attachment proceedings affecting bank accounts and other assets.  

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