India advances $7.35bn shipbuilding drive with five greenfield yard clusters

India is advancing a ₹697.25bn ($7.35bn) shipbuilding and maritime support programme, with five greenfield shipbuilding clusters receiving conditional in-principle approval, according to a 21 October report from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration.

The projects are planned in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha. Special-purpose vehicles have been formed for all five, with approvals valid for 12 months. Average planned capacity is 1.5m gt, with individual projects ranging from 1.2m to 2.5m gt. Average investment is estimated at ₹230bn ($2.42bn), within a range of ₹200bn to ₹350bn ($2.11bn to $3.69bn).

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu cluster, while Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has signed MoUs covering Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. More than 25 overseas shipyards have been approached through the government’s investor outreach programme.

HD KSOE is considering a greenfield yard with capacity of 2.55m to 3m gt and capital expenditure of about $4bn. The working proposal envisages HD KSOE holding 60% of the equity, with the remaining 40% sought from the Maritime Development Fund and/or state sources.

A final investment decision is targeted for the first quarter of 2027, with completion envisaged by the end of 2031. The proposal is not a final investment commitment.

The Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme had 79 registered shipyards and 79 applications covering 149 vessels as of 16 October, seeking ₹149.22bn ($1.57bn) of in-principle assistance. Fifty-six contracts worth ₹130.33bn ($1.37bn), covering 113 vessels, had been processed for approval.

The ₹697.25bn package was approved on 24 September 2025. It includes ₹247.36bn ($2.61bn) for the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme through 31 March 2036, a ₹250bn ($2.63bn) Maritime Development Fund and ₹199.89bn ($2.11bn) for the Shipbuilding Development Scheme. The latter is intended to raise annual domestic shipbuilding capacity to 4.5m gt.

HD KSOE is a South Korean intermediate holding company managing HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding and offshore engineering businesses.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is an Indian Navratna defence public-sector company under the Ministry of Defence, with operations spanning warships, submarines and commercial and support vessels.