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2026 October 23   12:20

methanol

Global Methanol Alliance, Green Marine sign safety deal as fleet tops 150 ships

The Global Methanol Alliance and Green Marine have signed a collaboration agreement covering maritime methanol training, technical guidance and safe operating practices as the methanol-capable fleet expands, according to an official press release dated 22 October 2026.  

More than 150 methanol-capable vessels are already operating worldwide and over 290 are on order. Methanol bunkering infrastructure is also expanding across major ports, increasing the focus on crew training, fuel handling, bunkering procedures and emergency preparedness.  

The agreement initially covers three areas. MI will act as a knowledge partner for Green Marine’s maritime methanol training programme, contributing industry expertise and member insights to practical training.  

The two organisations will also co-author policy papers combining MI’s policy expertise with Green Marine’s operational experience and develop technical bulletins for shipowners, ports and fuel suppliers on the practical use of methanol as a marine fuel.  

“As methanol’s use in shipping grows, safe and reliable operations will be essential to its long-term success. Our members are investing in production, supply, and bunkering infrastructure, but those investments also depend on customers having the confidence to use methanol. And that confidence starts with people – crews and teams who have the right skills, training, and practical knowledge,” MI chief executive Alexander Döll said.  

Green Marine founder and group chief executive Fredrik Stubner said: “Ships are one part of the picture. The people operating them safely is the other. Green Marine was established to close that gap, from engineering support before delivery to training and operational guidance once the vessel is running.”  

MI – The Global Methanol Alliance brings together industry participants and works on methanol-related policy and market issues. Its members are involved in production, supply and bunkering infrastructure.  

Green Marine provides maritime engineering, operational support and training, including pre-delivery engineering support and guidance for vessels once in operation.

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