Maersk holds $5.5bn talks for up to 24 megamax boxships at Chinese yards

Danish shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk is advancing talks with two Chinese shipbuilders for up to 24 ultra-large container ships worth an estimated $5.5bn, according to TradeWinds.

The vessels under discussion are 24,000-TEU LNG dual-fuel ships. Chinese yards have a pricing advantage over South Korean competition, but no contract has been publicly announced and the programme remains at the negotiation stage. Earlier discussions centred on 12 ships of about 24,000 TEU worth around $3bn.

China’s Hengli Heavy Industry and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean have been among the yards competing for Maersk’s requirements. Maersk has not disclosed which yards remain in the final selection or how a potential order would be divided. No final price, yard allocation or delivery schedule has been announced for the 24,000-TEU programme.

A move into the 24,000-TEU segment would take Maersk beyond its second-generation Triple-E vessels, which have nominal capacity of up to about 20,568 TEU. In September 2026, Maersk confirmed an order for 26 container ships of 18,600 TEU with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on liquefied gas. Deliveries are scheduled for 2029 and 2030, while the builders were not disclosed.

That followed a February 2026 agreement with China’s New Times Shipbuilding for eight 18,600-TEU vessels, also due in 2029 and 2030. The ships will be 366 metres long and 58.6 metres wide and will use dual-fuel engines capable of burning conventional bunker fuel or liquefied gas.

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics company with ocean shipping, logistics and container-terminal operations. It serves more than 100,000 customers, operates in almost 130 countries and employs more than 100,000 people.

Hengli Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding and offshore-engineering company.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilder under China State Shipbuilding Corp.

Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding, offshore and naval company.

New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilder.