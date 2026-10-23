  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Azerbaijan's Baku port hits 100,000 TEU as container traffic jumps 29%

2026 October 23   13:54

ports

Azerbaijan's Baku port hits 100,000 TEU as container traffic jumps 29%

Baku International Sea Trade Port handled 100,000 TEU in the first nine months of 2026, up 29% year on year, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.  

The result compares with 77,300 TEU in January-September 2025 and leaves the nine-month total close to the 107,000 TEU handled during all of 2025, when annual container throughput increased 40%.  Total cargo handled at Baku Port rose 4% to 6.35m tonnes.  

Dry cargo volumes increased 71%, although two official figures differ slightly. An earlier ADY figure put the volume at 1.75m tonnes, while the ministry's October 20 statement gave 1.73m tonnes.  

Transit freight through Azerbaijan exceeded 12m tonnes in the first nine months, reaching its highest level in five years and rising 14.5% year on year. East-West transit volumes increased 20.2%, while North-South traffic rose 19%.  

Baku Port's annual container-handling capacity has been increased from 100,000 TEU to 160,000 TEU. Vessel handling times have fallen from about 20 hours to four to five hours.  A further expansion programme is intended to raise annual cargo-handling capacity from 15m tonnes to 25m tonnes and container capacity to 500,000 TEU.  

Khudayar Hasanli, an adviser to Baku Port's general director, said earlier in October that container throughput was expected to exceed 120,000 TEU in 2026 as additional container and mineral-fertiliser terminal capacity is prepared.  

Baku International Sea Trade Port is a Caspian Sea gateway on the East-West route, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.  The port was merged into Azerbaijan Railways, or ADY, under a February 25, 2025 decree.

ADY is a fully state-owned closed joint-stock company providing rail passenger and freight transport and operating within Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding, or AZCON.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Tanker oil spill shuts UAE beaches in Umm Al Quwain

17:15

Maersk Tankers wins EU backing for four ammonia carrier retrofits

17:07

Indian Oil Corp plans to cut crude purchases from Middle Eastern producers

16:57

COSCO Shipping Bulk and Huawei launch vessel scheduler

16:45

ClassNK calls for shared CO2 hubs to scale onboard capture

16:15

Greece, Egypt move to extend maritime deal after Libya parliament backs Turkey pact

15:40

Sierra Leone launches national carrier with Chinese group holding 70% stake

15:24

Panama Canal restores last-minute Panamax slots as tonnage hits record

14:56

IMO pushes maritime single-window rollout across nine West and Central African states

14:31

Kazakhstan rail shipping arm orders six ships, plans five container vessels

14:08

Georgia’s Batumi port ferry cargo jumps 54% as throughput hits 6.25m tonnes

13:44

Maersk holds $5.5bn talks for up to 24 megamax boxships at Chinese yards

12:20

Global Methanol Alliance, Green Marine sign safety deal as fleet tops 150 ships

11:30

India advances $7.35bn shipbuilding drive with five greenfield yard clusters

11:10

US billionaire Bacon challenges McKeown’s $250m Panama port project

10:46

HD Hyundai, US contractor Kiewit plan new US yard

10:24

US and Denmark sign pact to bring Danish technology into US shipyards

09:59

Lloyd’s Register and UK ports body urge ports to prepare for nuclear ships

08:59

Hanwha Power wins ABS approval for 1,700-TEU battery boxship

2026 October 22

18:06

Wildcat to buy Wisconsin shipyard owner and invest $350m

17:16

Seven ships hit in Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, Iranian naval force says

16:53

German port operator HHLA cuts 2026 EBIT forecast as Hamburg volumes fall

16:41

US sanctions nine ships, law firm and shipping agents over Iran-linked trade

16:31

Canada commits $181m to expand Port Saint John trade corridor

16:23

Dual-fuel boxship and vehicle carrier fleet tops 500 after $200bn investment

16:21

British-owned AG Seville Shipyard wins tender for up to 25-year concession in Spain

16:13

IMF trade forecast shows new boxship capacity outpacing demand

16:10

Crude freight from Middle East Gulf to Asia tops $37 per barrel, up fivefold

16:01

HD Hyundai completes world-first ammonia dual-fuel VLAC

15:53

Global shipbuilding orderbook hits all-time high of 435.8m gt

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news