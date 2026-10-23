Azerbaijan's Baku port hits 100,000 TEU as container traffic jumps 29%

Baku International Sea Trade Port handled 100,000 TEU in the first nine months of 2026, up 29% year on year, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The result compares with 77,300 TEU in January-September 2025 and leaves the nine-month total close to the 107,000 TEU handled during all of 2025, when annual container throughput increased 40%. Total cargo handled at Baku Port rose 4% to 6.35m tonnes.

Dry cargo volumes increased 71%, although two official figures differ slightly. An earlier ADY figure put the volume at 1.75m tonnes, while the ministry's October 20 statement gave 1.73m tonnes.

Transit freight through Azerbaijan exceeded 12m tonnes in the first nine months, reaching its highest level in five years and rising 14.5% year on year. East-West transit volumes increased 20.2%, while North-South traffic rose 19%.

Baku Port's annual container-handling capacity has been increased from 100,000 TEU to 160,000 TEU. Vessel handling times have fallen from about 20 hours to four to five hours. A further expansion programme is intended to raise annual cargo-handling capacity from 15m tonnes to 25m tonnes and container capacity to 500,000 TEU.

Khudayar Hasanli, an adviser to Baku Port's general director, said earlier in October that container throughput was expected to exceed 120,000 TEU in 2026 as additional container and mineral-fertiliser terminal capacity is prepared.

Baku International Sea Trade Port is a Caspian Sea gateway on the East-West route, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor. The port was merged into Azerbaijan Railways, or ADY, under a February 25, 2025 decree.

ADY is a fully state-owned closed joint-stock company providing rail passenger and freight transport and operating within Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding, or AZCON.