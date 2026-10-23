Georgia’s Batumi port ferry cargo jumps 54% as throughput hits 6.25m tonnes

Georgia’s Batumi Sea Port handled 6.25m tonnes of cargo in the first nine months of 2026, up 13% year on year, according to a statement from Kazakhstan’s national oil pipeline operator KazTransOil.

Ferry cargo posted the strongest growth, surging 54% to 402,000 tonnes between January and September. The increase was supported in part by a new once-weekly ferry service between Constanța in Romania and Batumi.

Container cargo throughput rose 17% to 2.984m tonnes, while dry cargo volumes increased 7% to 1.434m tonnes. Oil cargo throughput reached 1.429m tonnes, up 5% from the same period of 2025.

KazTransOil JSC is Kazakhstan’s national operator of main oil pipelines, with activities including oil transportation and the operation and maintenance of pipeline infrastructure.

Batumi Oil Terminal LLC is a Georgian subsidiary wholly owned by KazTransOil. Its activities include the forwarding, transshipment and storage of oil and petroleum products. Batumi Oil Terminal holds exclusive management rights over 100% of the shares of Batumi Sea Port LLC through 2055.

Batumi Sea Port provides transshipment, storage and warehousing services for dry, bulk and general cargo, as well as services for vessels and other vehicles.