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2026 October 23   14:31

shipbuilding

Kazakhstan rail shipping arm orders six ships, plans five container vessels

Kazakhstan’s KTZ Express Shipping has six multipurpose cargo ships under contract in China and Azerbaijan and plans to acquire five container vessels in 2026, according to company and executive statements.  

Chief executive Yerkin Nygmetov said the company aims to expand its own fleet from two vessels to 13 by 2028. The five planned acquisitions are separate from the six contracted newbuildings.  

Four of the six ships are being built by China’s Jiangsu Haizhongzhou Shipping Industry and two by Baku Shipyard in Azerbaijan. The river-sea vessels will have deadweight of up to 9,900 tonnes and capacity of up to 537 TEU for Caspian and Black Sea services.  

The Chinese yard is building four 141-metre ships. The Baku pair will be 140.97 metres long and 16.9 metres wide, with deadweight of about 9,900 tonnes and capacity for 537 TEU at sea. In river conditions, capacity will fall to about 5,057 tonnes and 433 TEU because of draft restrictions.  

Each Baku-built ship will have two 1,600-kW main engines, a speed of about 11 knots and a construction period of 28 months from contract signing.  The fleet expansion comes as traffic rises on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor.

Container volumes reached about 44,200 TEU in January-August 2026, up 58% year on year, while the number of container trains arriving from China increased 84% to 419.  

Nygmetov said adverse weather can restrict operations at Kazakhstan’s ports for a combined total of up to 75 days a year.  Falling Caspian Sea levels are also restricting vessel drafts.

Alakbar Azizli of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company said: “Today, one of our ferries can carry only 80% of the cargo from Kazakhstan. This means 20% less cargo is transported.”  

Dredging at Kuryk has restored sufficient depth for full vessel loading, while similar work is under way at Aktau. Kazakhstan plans to raise annual container volumes on the Middle Corridor to about 300,000 TEU by 2029.  

KTZ Express Shipping LLP is the maritime subsidiary of JSC KTZ Express, which forms part of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC.

Jiangsu Haizhongzhou Shipping Industry Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilder.

Baku Shipyard LLC is an Azerbaijani shipbuilding and ship-repair company.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company is an Azerbaijani closed joint-stock shipping company operating merchant and offshore-support fleets.

Topics:

vessel acquisition

shipbuilding

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