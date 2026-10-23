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2026 October 23   14:56

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IMO pushes maritime single-window rollout across nine West and Central African states

A five-day regional workshop is accelerating Maritime Single Window and Port Community System implementation across nine West and Central African countries, according to an IMO statement.  

The 19-23 October meeting in Ghana has brought together 55 participants, including 15 women, from Cabo Verde, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe and Sierra Leone.  

The event is organised by the International Maritime Organization, the World Bank and the Africa Transport Policy Program, or SSATP, with the Ghana Maritime Authority.

It focuses on single electronic entry points for ship arrival, stay and departure information, as well as systems linking public and private organisations involved in port and cargo operations.  

Maritime Single Windows have been mandatory under the IMO Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic since 1 January 2024. Authorities are required to maintain single-window systems and allow ship-clearance data to be submitted once and reused where possible.  

World Bank senior trade facilitation specialist Satya Sahu warned that digitising individual port processes without connecting systems can force shipping companies to submit the same information repeatedly to different agencies.  

Ghana Maritime Authority director-general Dr Kamal-Deen Ali said Ghana could build on its Integrated Customs Management System and vessel clearance and monitoring platforms while improving secure data exchange among maritime, customs and port authorities.  

Transport minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe, whose remarks were delivered by ministry director Merlyn Gaskin, called for measures to remove administrative bottlenecks and make vessel clearance faster and more predictable.  

The Ghana meeting is the third in the regional series, following workshops in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in December 2025 and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in April 2026. It is being delivered through IMO’s Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme with the World Bank, with resources from the Korea-World Bank Partnership Facility and Ghana’s Ministry of Transport.  

IMO is the United Nations specialised agency responsible for international shipping safety and security, prevention of pollution from ships and facilitation of international maritime traffic. It has 176 member states.

SSATP is the Africa Transport Policy Program, while the Ghana Maritime Authority is Ghana’s maritime authority.

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