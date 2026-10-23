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2026 October 23   16:15

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Greece, Egypt move to extend maritime deal after Libya parliament backs Turkey pact

Talks between Greece and Egypt on extending their 2020 exclusive economic zone boundary agreement are set to continue after Libya’s House of Representatives approved a 2019 maritime pact with Turkey, according to a Greek foreign ministry statement.  

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty agreed on October 22 to continue consultations aimed at extending the geographical scope of the deal in accordance with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.  

The move came two days after Libya’s House of Representatives, meeting in Benghazi, unanimously approved and ratified the memorandum signed between Turkey and Libya’s then Government of National Accord on maritime jurisdiction in the Mediterranean.  

The Libyan parliament also repealed Resolution No. 1 of 2020, which had rejected ratification of agreements signed with Turkey, and Resolution No. 6 of 2020 on severing political relations with Turkey.

The vote followed a briefing by Libya’s Higher National Committee for Land and Maritime Borders, established under House of Representatives Decision No. 40 of 2026.  

The Greece-Egypt agreement was signed in Cairo on August 6, 2020 and entered into force on September 2 that year. It establishes a partial maritime boundary between the two countries, with further delimitation possible beyond its existing endpoints.  

The treaty specifically allows the coordinates of eastern Point A to be revised farther east by mutual agreement if the exclusive economic zone is subsequently delimited with neighbouring states.  

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