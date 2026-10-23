Maersk Tankers wins EU backing for four ammonia carrier retrofits

Danish tanker owner and operator Maersk Tankers has won EU backing to retrofit four very large ammonia carriers with dual-fuel ammonia propulsion in what would be the bloc’s first conversion of its kind, according to the European Commission.

The RIPPLE project, short for “Dual fuel ammonia propulsion system for clean ammonia transportation”, was selected on 19 October under the EU Innovation Fund’s 2025 Net-Zero Technologies call.

Danish company Ammonia Carriers A/S is the project coordinator. The plan would install dual-fuel, two-stroke ammonia engines on four VLACs, allowing the ships to use the ammonia they carry as fuel.

The conversions are expected to avoid more than 1.2m tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions during their first 10 years of operation. RIPPLE has been invited to grant agreement preparation, meaning the funding has not yet been finalised.

The amount allocated to the project has not been disclosed. It is among 77 projects selected for about €3.4bn ($3.81bn) of Innovation Fund support. Final grant amounts, budgets, schedules and technical and financial commitments are due to be agreed with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2027.

“Moving ahead with the retrofits will depend on securing commercial commitments from customers,” Maersk Tankers said. The four-ship retrofit project sits within a wider programme covering 10 very large ammonia and LPG carriers.

A Maersk Tankers affiliate ordered up to 10 vessels in 2023. The ships are 93,000-cbm units. The first vessel, Jane Mærsk, was delivered in 2026, with the remaining ships scheduled for delivery through September 2028.

Maersk Tankers is a Copenhagen-based Danish tanker and gas-carrier owner and operator with a history dating to 1928.