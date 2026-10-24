Port of Los Angeles records lowest emissions per container on record

The US Port of Los Angeles recorded its lowest emissions per container on record in 2025 while handling nearly 10.2m TEU, according to the 2025 Inventory of Air Emissions.

Diesel particulate matter (DPM), nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx) and greenhouse gas emissions fell 2%, 4%, 5% and 3%, respectively, from 2024. NOx reached its lowest annual total since emissions tracking began in 2005. Since 2005, DPM emissions have fallen 90%, NOx 72%, SOx 98% and greenhouse gases 16%, while container volumes have increased 37%.

The latest figures also extend reductions since the Port of Los Angeles and neighbouring Port of Long Beach updated their Clean Air Action Plan in 2017. Since then, DPM, NOx, SOx and greenhouse gas emissions have declined 15%, 38%, 28% and 9%.

Trucks recorded some of the largest annual reductions, with DPM down 16% and NOx down 25% in 2025. Since 2005, truck DPM, NOx and SOx emissions have dropped 98%, 94% and 97%. Electric cargo-handling units increased 20% in 2025 and now account for 14% of equipment at the port. The number of cleaner hybrid units is 10 times the 2017 level. Since 2005, cargo-handling DPM, NOx and SOx emissions have fallen 83%, 87% and 84%.

Among harbor craft, 55% of tugs, barges, ferries and other workboats met Tier 3 or Tier 4 standards in 2025, compared with 20% in 2017 and 0% in 2005. DPM, NOx and SOx emissions from the sector have fallen 69%, 32% and 86% since 2005.

Ship arrivals were 34% lower than in 2005. Ship DPM emissions have fallen 19% and NOx and SOx 29% since 2017. Compared with 2005, the reductions are 94%, 58% and 98%, respectively, reflecting cleaner marine fuels, greater use of shore power and emissions-capture technologies.

Locomotive emissions fell 1% in 2025 following a slight decline in rail activity. Since 2005, rail DPM, NOx and SOx emissions have dropped 45%, 52% and 99%. “These results demonstrate that we can move high cargo volumes while continuing to reduce emissions,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said.

The annual inventory covers emissions from ships, trucks, trains, harbor craft and cargo-handling equipment and is reviewed by regional, state and federal air regulators.

The Port of Los Angeles has ranked as the No. 1 US container port for 26 consecutive years. San Pedro Bay port operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.