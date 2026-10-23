Tanker oil spill shuts UAE beaches in Umm Al Quwain

A tanker oil spill has forced the UAE to close all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain after pollution reached the emirate’s shoreline, according to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The country’s technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected the marine pollution, triggering containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation work involving federal and local authorities.

Fishermen and other sea users have been told to avoid fishing in affected areas while coastal surveys, monitoring and environmental assessments continue.

The spill also caused unusual odours reported in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. The ministry said the smells pose no health risk.

The tanker has not been identified by UAE authorities, which have also not disclosed the volume of oil released or the cause of the leak.

Authorities have not confirmed that the Panama-flagged GEM NO.2 was the tanker involved in the spill. The vessel was involved in a separate maritime incident on 9 October, after which all 22 Indian crew members were rescued and confirmed safe.

The 156,853-gt GEM NO.2 is registered in Panama. Its current pollution-liability and related insurance certificates run from 20 February 2026 to 20 February 2027.