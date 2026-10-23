  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tanker oil spill shuts UAE beaches in Umm Al Quwain

2026 October 23   18:00

accident

Tanker oil spill shuts UAE beaches in Umm Al Quwain

A tanker oil spill has forced the UAE to close all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain after pollution reached the emirate’s shoreline, according to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.  

The country’s technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected the marine pollution, triggering containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation work involving federal and local authorities.  

Fishermen and other sea users have been told to avoid fishing in affected areas while coastal surveys, monitoring and environmental assessments continue.  

The spill also caused unusual odours reported in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. The ministry said the smells pose no health risk.  

The tanker has not been identified by UAE authorities, which have also not disclosed the volume of oil released or the cause of the leak.  

Authorities have not confirmed that the Panama-flagged GEM NO.2 was the tanker involved in the spill. The vessel was involved in a separate maritime incident on 9 October, after which all 22 Indian crew members were rescued and confirmed safe.  

The 156,853-gt GEM NO.2 is registered in Panama. Its current pollution-liability and related insurance certificates run from 20 February 2026 to 20 February 2027.

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:15

Maersk Tankers wins EU backing for four ammonia carrier retrofits

17:07

Indian Oil Corp plans to cut crude purchases from Middle Eastern producers

16:57

COSCO Shipping Bulk and Huawei launch vessel scheduler

16:45

ClassNK calls for shared CO2 hubs to scale onboard capture

16:15

Greece, Egypt move to extend maritime deal after Libya parliament backs Turkey pact

15:40

Sierra Leone launches national carrier with Chinese group holding 70% stake

15:24

Panama Canal restores last-minute Panamax slots as tonnage hits record

14:56

IMO pushes maritime single-window rollout across nine West and Central African states

14:31

Kazakhstan rail shipping arm orders six ships, plans five container vessels

14:08

Georgia’s Batumi port ferry cargo jumps 54% as throughput hits 6.25m tonnes

13:54

Azerbaijan's Baku port hits 100,000 TEU as container traffic jumps 29%

13:44

Maersk holds $5.5bn talks for up to 24 megamax boxships at Chinese yards

12:20

Global Methanol Alliance, Green Marine sign safety deal as fleet tops 150 ships

11:30

India advances $7.35bn shipbuilding drive with five greenfield yard clusters

11:10

US billionaire Bacon challenges McKeown’s $250m Panama port project

10:46

HD Hyundai, US contractor Kiewit plan new US yard

10:24

US and Denmark sign pact to bring Danish technology into US shipyards

09:59

Lloyd’s Register and UK ports body urge ports to prepare for nuclear ships

08:59

Hanwha Power wins ABS approval for 1,700-TEU battery boxship

2026 October 22

18:06

Wildcat to buy Wisconsin shipyard owner and invest $350m

17:16

Seven ships hit in Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, Iranian naval force says

16:53

German port operator HHLA cuts 2026 EBIT forecast as Hamburg volumes fall

16:41

US sanctions nine ships, law firm and shipping agents over Iran-linked trade

16:31

Canada commits $181m to expand Port Saint John trade corridor

16:23

Dual-fuel boxship and vehicle carrier fleet tops 500 after $200bn investment

16:21

British-owned AG Seville Shipyard wins tender for up to 25-year concession in Spain

16:13

IMF trade forecast shows new boxship capacity outpacing demand

16:10

Crude freight from Middle East Gulf to Asia tops $37 per barrel, up fivefold

16:01

HD Hyundai completes world-first ammonia dual-fuel VLAC

15:53

Global shipbuilding orderbook hits all-time high of 435.8m gt

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news