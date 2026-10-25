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2026 October 25   07:02

shipbuilding

Mammoet signs up to develop floating dry dock and ship repair hub in Canada

Mammoet Canada Eastern, Port of Argentia and Argentia Capital have signed an MOU to advance development of a floating dry dock and marine repair facility in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to a Port of Argentia statement.  

The planned multi-client facility would be built around Tugdock’s Submersible Platform, a modular floating dry dock system designed to accommodate a range of vessels and industrial applications.  

The partners plan to combine Mammoet’s engineered heavy-lifting, transport and marine capabilities with Tugdock technology and existing infrastructure at Port of Argentia.  

The proposed operation would use the port’s graving dock, deep-water ice-free harbour and industrial land, with the site intended to support year-round, around-the-clock marine work.  Target customers include commercial vessel operators, the Canadian Coast Guard, the Royal Canadian Navy, offshore oil and gas operators and the offshore wind sector.  

Mammoet managing director Jeremy Asher said the partners see “significant potential to develop a competitive marine repair and servicing operation”.  

Port of Argentia chief executive Scott Penney said Mammoet already has a presence at the port, including work at the former Cenovus Graving Dock site and on offshore wind marshalling projects.  The partners intend to launch a formal expression of interest process in the coming months to identify an experienced marine industrial operator to run the proposed facility and support development of marine services at Argentia.  

Mammoet is a Netherlands-based engineered heavy-lifting and transport specialist serving industrial and infrastructure projects worldwide.  

Port of Argentia Inc. is a non-share-capital company that owns and operates marine and industrial property at Argentia in Newfoundland and Labrador.  

Argentia Capital Inc. is a joint venture established by Port of Argentia Inc. and Torrent Capital Ltd. to pursue port infrastructure and related business opportunities.  

Torrent Capital Ltd. is a Canadian investment issuer focused on public and private companies.  

Tugdock Submersible Platforms Ltd. is a UK marine technology company founded in Cornwall in 2017 and developer of the modular Tugdock Submersible Platform.

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