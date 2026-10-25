Wärtsilä retains global service mandate for WinGD, Wärtsilä and Sulzer engines

Wärtsilä will remain an authorised global service provider for WinGD, Wärtsilä and Sulzer-branded two-stroke engines under a new long-term Service Framework Agreement with WinGD, according to a company statement.

The agreement extends a service relationship in place since 2015 and gives shipowners and operators continued access to both companies’ global service capabilities.

It covers lifecycle support, maintenance planning, technical expertise and long-term lifecycle agreements, while also supporting preparations for future fuels, evolving technologies and decarbonisation requirements.

“Our promise to customers is trusted, responsive and reliable support throughout the complete lifecycle of their engines; anytime, anywhere,” WinGD chief executive Dominik Schneiter said.

He said the agreement complements Global Service by WinGD and will maintain uninterrupted support while giving customers access to expertise tailored to different engine generations.

Wärtsilä Marine president Roger Holm said the deal maintains shipowners’ and operators’ access to Wärtsilä’s global service network, technical expertise and lifecycle support for two-stroke engines.

WinGD was formed in 2015 after Wärtsilä sold its two-stroke engine business to China State Shipbuilding Corporation. The company is headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, and acts as a technology developer, licensor and global service provider for two-stroke engines under the WinGD, Wärtsilä and Sulzer names.

Wärtsilä Marine develops marine power, propulsion and lifecycle solutions, including engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, exhaust treatment, shaft-line solutions and digital technologies.

Wärtsilä employed 17,900 people in 199 locations across 78 countries in 2025 and recorded net sales of €6.9bn ($7.72bn).

China State Shipbuilding Corporation acquired Wärtsilä’s two-stroke engine business in 2015, leading to the formation of WinGD.