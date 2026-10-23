COSCO Shipping Bulk and Huawei launch vessel scheduler

Chinese dry bulk operator COSCO Shipping Bulk and Huawei Technologies have launched an intelligent vessel scheduling solution designed to shift dry bulk fleet planning from experience-led decisions to a data- and model-driven approach, according to China Classification Society.

The solution was unveiled in Shanghai on 21 October during the Digital and Intelligence forum of the 2026 North Bund International Shipping Forum. The COSCO Shipping Bulk-Huawei project was one of six digital and intelligent shipping initiatives presented at the event, which brought together about 400 representatives from shipping, technology and academia.

Qiu Shikui, president of Huawei's Smart Logistics and Warehousing unit, said shipping was moving from data-driven towards intelligence-driven operations. He said Huawei's role was to provide a digital and intelligent foundation intended to make operations visible, computable and adjustable across the chain to improve resilience and coordination.

China COSCO Shipping Group deputy general manager Li Wei outlined the group's use of digital route planning, intelligent fleet management and green and smart vessel technologies. He identified shifts from isolated applications to end-to-end coordination, from pilot projects to standardised operations, and from analytical support to real-time control and predictive operations.

COSCO Shipping Bulk is the dry bulk shipping arm of China COSCO Shipping Group and operates more than 500 vessels. Its cargo turnover reached 2.04 trillion tonne-miles in 2025, up 25.6% year on year.

China COSCO Shipping Group is a Chinese state-owned shipping and logistics group supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Huawei Technologies is a privately held Chinese information and communications technology company founded in 1987. It has about 213,000 employees, operates in more than 170 countries and regions and is wholly owned by its employees.