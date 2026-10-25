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2026 October 25   22:53

accident

TUI cruise ship hits two containerships while leaving German port

TUI Cruises’ 293-metre Mein Schiff 3 collided with two containerships while departing Bremerhaven, Germany, on 25 October, according to Bremen’s ports department.  

One of the vessels was the Liberian-flagged MSC Victorine, a 365.97-metre containership with capacity of 16,520 TEU that was built in 2023.

The identity of the second containership had not been disclosed.  The bow of Mein Schiff 3 struck the stern of MSC Victorine.

One containership suffered a gash about 10 metres long, while two tugs were also damaged.  

Mein Schiff 3 returned to the Columbuskaje terminal for a damage assessment. No injuries were known and there was no water ingress on the vessels involved.  

The cruise ship had been scheduled to leave Bremerhaven at 1700 local time for a 20-day Canary Islands voyage ending back at the German port on 14 November. Its departure remained uncertain while the damage was assessed.  

German maritime police are investigating the collision. No official cause had been established. The departure took place in stormy weather and strong winds, but authorities had not attributed the casualty to the weather.  

Mein Schiff 3 was built in 2014 and sails under the Maltese flag.  

TUI Cruises is a Hamburg-based 50:50 joint venture between German tourism group TUI AG and US cruise operator Royal Caribbean Group. It operates 14 ships across the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises brands, comprising nine Mein Schiff vessels and five Hapag-Lloyd Cruises ships.  

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a privately owned Geneva-based container shipping and logistics group founded in 1970. It operates about 1,000 cargo vessels across roughly 300 trade routes and 520 ports. 

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