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2026 October 26   00:31

accident

Borr Drilling jack-up sinks off Gabon with five people missing

Borr Drilling’s Prospector 5 jack-up sank off Gabon during jacking operations ahead of a BW Energy drilling campaign, leaving five of the 115 people on board unaccounted for, according to a company statement.  

A total of 110 people were safely accounted for after the accident on 24 October. A later casualty update put the toll at one Indian national dead and four people still unaccounted for — three Gabonese nationals and one other expatriate.

Gabonese authorities had not officially confirmed the death and continued to list five people as missing.  Borr Drilling and BW Energy put the accident at about 20:37 local time, while Gabon’s petroleum ministry gave a time of about 21:40.  

Preliminary information indicated that Prospector 5 suffered a punch-through during preload activities, causing the rig to lose stability and sink. The jack-up is owned and operated by Borr Drilling and had been contracted to support BW Energy’s drilling operations offshore Gabon.  

Production at BW Energy’s MaBoMo facility was shut down under standard procedures during preparations for drilling. No damage was identified at the facility or related equipment, and there was no accidental discharge of harmful substances to the sea from MaBoMo.  

Prospector 5 had been mobilising to MaBoMo for a programme of four production infill wells targeting the Hibiscus and Hibiscus South fields. Borr Drilling’s contract covered a firm four-well programme with a minimum duration of 320 days and options for a further 220 days.  

BW Energy operates the Dussafu licence with a 73.5% working interest. Panoro Energy holds 17.5% and Gabon Oil Company 9%. Dussafu produced an average gross 33,200 barrels of oil per day in 2025.  

Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in Bermuda in 2016 and had a fleet of 29 premium jack-up rigs as of 30 June 2026, all built in 2008 or later. BW Energy owns and operates production, development and exploration assets in Gabon, Brazil and Namibia. 

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