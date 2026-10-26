US seeks to extend China-linked ship fee freeze to January 2027

The US is seeking to extend its suspension of port fees targeting China-linked shipping for another two months to 9 January 2027, according to a USTR notice filed with the Federal Register.

The proposal would run from 00:00 US Eastern Time on 10 November 2026 until 23:59 on 9 January 2027, immediately following the current one-year suspension that expires at the end of 9 November.

“The Trade Representative is therefore proposing to further suspend for two months, through January 9, 2027,” USTR said.

The suspension covers maritime transport service fees under Annexes I, II and III of the US Section 301 action, including measures affecting Chinese vessel owners and operators, operators of Chinese-built ships and foreign-built vehicle carriers.

It would also continue to suspend additional 100% duties under Annex V.A on Chinese ship-to-shore cranes and certain cargo-handling equipment.

The comment period opened on 23 October and closes at 17:00 US Eastern Time on 30 October. The proposal has not yet been adopted.

The existing suspension has been in force since 10 November 2025 and runs through 9 November 2026. The additional two months are intended to allow further negotiations with China over the practices examined in the Section 301 investigation.

The original action followed a US investigation into China’s maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors. The measures were later suspended for one year while the two countries continued negotiations.

China separately suspended for one year special port fees on ships linked to US companies, organisations and individuals from 10 November 2025. The USTR notice does not state that China has extended that suspension beyond its current term.