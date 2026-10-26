  1. Home
  2. News
  3. LR2 tanker earnings top $300,000 a day as clean market hits record

2026 October 26   02:43

shipping

LR2 tanker earnings top $300,000 a day as clean market hits record

LR2 tanker earnings topped $300,000 per day on key Middle East Gulf routes as the clean tanker market hit a new high, according to a Baltic Exchange market report.  

The TC1 benchmark for a 75,000-tonne LR2 cargo from the Middle East Gulf to Japan climbed 92 Worldscale points during the week to WS1075.

Baltic round-trip time-charter equivalent earnings rose by $28,600 to $313,200 per day.  

Westbound LR2 earnings were even higher. The TC20 route for a 90,000-tonne cargo from the Middle East Gulf to the UK-Continent reached $21.51m per voyage, producing a round-trip TCE of $336,400 per day.  

The Baltic Clean Tanker Index reached a record 3,014 points on 23 October, up 5.5% from 2,856 a day earlier and 18.8% from 2,538 a week earlier.  

E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers assessed TC1 at WS1075 on 22 October, with TCE earnings at $329,250 per day, up $29,000 from $300,250 a week earlier. Its calculation is based on round-voyage economics at market speed for an eco, non-scrubber vessel.  

LR1 earnings also strengthened. TC5 from the Middle East Gulf to Japan rose to WS1105, equivalent to $229,900 per day, while the westbound TC8 route generated a round-trip TCE of $250,500 per day.  

The gains were not market-wide. TC15 from the Mediterranean to the East fell by $4.24m during the week to $12m, cutting its round-trip TCE by $57,900 to $115,100 per day.  

The figures above $300,000 per day are calculated TCE earnings rather than nominal daily freight rates. TC1 is quoted in Worldscale points, while TC20 is assessed as a lump-sum voyage rate.  

The Baltic Exchange is a London-based provider of maritime freight benchmarks and market information used across physical shipping and freight-derivatives markets.  

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

08:01

UAE contractor NMDC Energy wins three Saudi Aramco offshore jobs worth $763m

07:30

Sri Lanka rescues 40 Iranian seafarers from ships off southern coast

05:28

Three injured as German heavy-lift operator’s ship suffers power loss off Netherlands

04:32

World’s largest battery-electric ship starts Argentina-Uruguay ferry service

03:13

US launches seafood strategy to renew fishing fleet and tighten import controls

01:23

US seeks to extend China-linked ship fee freeze to January 2027

00:31

Borr Drilling jack-up sinks off Gabon with five people missing

2026 October 25

22:53

TUI cruise ship hits two containerships while leaving German port

07:02

Mammoet signs up to develop floating dry dock and ship repair hub in Canada

03:47

Wärtsilä retains global service mandate for WinGD, Wärtsilä and Sulzer engines

2026 October 24

05:13

Guyana to activate direct satellite distress alerts at new maritime rescue centre

02:51

Port of Los Angeles records lowest emissions per container on record

01:37

Wallenius Wilhelmsen upgrades satellite links on 41 ships

2026 October 23

18:00

Tanker oil spill shuts UAE beaches in Umm Al Quwain

17:15

Maersk Tankers wins EU backing for four ammonia carrier retrofits

17:07

Indian Oil Corp plans to cut crude purchases from Middle Eastern producers

16:57

COSCO Shipping Bulk and Huawei launch vessel scheduler

16:45

ClassNK calls for shared CO2 hubs to scale onboard capture

16:15

Greece, Egypt move to extend maritime deal after Libya parliament backs Turkey pact

15:40

Sierra Leone launches national carrier with Chinese group holding 70% stake

15:24

Panama Canal restores last-minute Panamax slots as tonnage hits record

14:56

IMO pushes maritime single-window rollout across nine West and Central African states

14:31

Kazakhstan rail shipping arm orders six ships, plans five container vessels

14:08

Georgia’s Batumi port ferry cargo jumps 54% as throughput hits 6.25m tonnes

13:54

Azerbaijan's Baku port hits 100,000 TEU as container traffic jumps 29%

13:44

Maersk holds $5.5bn talks for up to 24 megamax boxships at Chinese yards

12:20

Global Methanol Alliance, Green Marine sign safety deal as fleet tops 150 ships

11:30

India advances $7.35bn shipbuilding drive with five greenfield yard clusters

11:10

US billionaire Bacon challenges McKeown’s $250m Panama port project

10:46

HD Hyundai, US contractor Kiewit plan new US yard

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news