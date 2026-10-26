LR2 tanker earnings top $300,000 a day as clean market hits record

LR2 tanker earnings topped $300,000 per day on key Middle East Gulf routes as the clean tanker market hit a new high, according to a Baltic Exchange market report.

The TC1 benchmark for a 75,000-tonne LR2 cargo from the Middle East Gulf to Japan climbed 92 Worldscale points during the week to WS1075.

Baltic round-trip time-charter equivalent earnings rose by $28,600 to $313,200 per day.

Westbound LR2 earnings were even higher. The TC20 route for a 90,000-tonne cargo from the Middle East Gulf to the UK-Continent reached $21.51m per voyage, producing a round-trip TCE of $336,400 per day.

The Baltic Clean Tanker Index reached a record 3,014 points on 23 October, up 5.5% from 2,856 a day earlier and 18.8% from 2,538 a week earlier.

E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers assessed TC1 at WS1075 on 22 October, with TCE earnings at $329,250 per day, up $29,000 from $300,250 a week earlier. Its calculation is based on round-voyage economics at market speed for an eco, non-scrubber vessel.

LR1 earnings also strengthened. TC5 from the Middle East Gulf to Japan rose to WS1105, equivalent to $229,900 per day, while the westbound TC8 route generated a round-trip TCE of $250,500 per day.

The gains were not market-wide. TC15 from the Mediterranean to the East fell by $4.24m during the week to $12m, cutting its round-trip TCE by $57,900 to $115,100 per day.

The figures above $300,000 per day are calculated TCE earnings rather than nominal daily freight rates. TC1 is quoted in Worldscale points, while TC20 is assessed as a lump-sum voyage rate.

The Baltic Exchange is a London-based provider of maritime freight benchmarks and market information used across physical shipping and freight-derivatives markets.