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2026 October 26   03:13

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US launches seafood strategy to renew fishing fleet and tighten import controls

The US government has launched a seafood strategy aimed at accelerating fishing-vessel replacement, expanding domestic processing capacity and tightening import controls, according to a NOAA statement.  

The America First Seafood Strategy, announced on October 23, calls for federal agencies to reduce barriers to investment in shipyards, docks, working waterfronts, cold and wet storage and seafood processing plants.  

Existing financing programmes run by NOAA, the US Department of Agriculture and the Small Business Administration are expected to support processing upgrades, equipment purchases and fishing-vessel replacement.  

NOAA will review its Fisheries Finance Program and Capital Construction Fund for obstacles that discourage investment in safer and more efficient US-built fishing vessels.  

“The America First Seafood Strategy ensures that the future of seafood in the United States will be built by American fishermen, American workers, and American industry—not by foreign imports,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.  

USDA is also making at least $5bn available through its Strengthening Processing for U.S. Ranchers Guaranteed Loan Program.

The programme covers meat, poultry and seafood processing, so the full $5bn is not reserved for the seafood industry.  

The strategy introduces a voluntary “U.S.-Caught Seafood” designation for qualifying seafood harvested by American commercial fishermen on US-flagged vessels.  

Import enforcement is another element. An FDA sampling exercise found that 46% of imported seafood products tested were short-weighted, with some declared net weights as much as 32.8% above actual contents. Eleven foreign companies involved were placed on an import alert.  

The strategy follows Executive Order 14276, signed in April 2025, and relies mainly on existing statutory powers and federal programmes.  

About 80% of seafood eaten by Americans in 2023 came from imports.

US commercial fishermen landed 8.4bn pounds of seafood and other fishery products worth $5.1bn that year, while seafood imports were valued at about $25bn.

Topics:

legislation

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