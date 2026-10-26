World’s largest battery-electric ship starts Argentina-Uruguay ferry service

The world’s largest battery-electric ship, the 130-metre China Zorrilla, has entered commercial service for Uruguayan ferry operator Buquebus between Argentina and Uruguay, according to an Incat statement.

Built by Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania, the high-speed ferry completed its first commercial passenger crossing from Buenos Aires to Colonia del Sacramento on 22 October. It can carry up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles.

China Zorrilla carries more than 250 tonnes of batteries with over 40 MWh of installed energy storage. The system powers eight electrically driven waterjets, allowing the vessel to operate without conventional diesel propulsion.

Dedicated charging infrastructure has been installed at the terminals in Buenos Aires and Colonia del Sacramento. Buquebus says the ferry produces no direct emissions while under way.

The vessel was initially designed with four dual-fuel engines, including LNG capability, before Buquebus and Incat switched the project to full battery-electric propulsion during construction.

Passenger facilities include three service classes, high-speed satellite internet and about 2,300 square metres of duty-free retail space. The first commercial arrival in Colonia was disrupted when the passenger gangway was unavailable.

Uruguay’s National Ports Administration opened an urgent administrative investigation after passengers had to disembark through the vehicle deck. The authority said the system had been tested successfully the previous day.

China Zorrilla is named after Uruguayan artist China Zorrilla.

Buquebus was founded in 1979 by Uruguayan businessman Juan Carlos López Mena and later expanded its passenger transport and tourism operations.

Tasmania-based Incat specialises in high-speed aluminium catamarans and says it has built about 100 vessels for operators in 24 countries.