Arrested bulker Aquacharm enters repair dock after berth collision in Vietnam

The Marshall Islands-flagged bulker Aquacharm has entered a repair dock in Vietnam after colliding with a berth structure at Hoa Phat’s Dung Quat steel complex, according to Quang Ngai Maritime Administration.

The 182,309-dwt vessel was carrying more than 170,500 tonnes of iron ore from Port Hedland, Australia, when it struck the structure in Quang Ngai province on October 18.

Aquacharm left its anchorage at 08:15 on October 24 and was alongside Petrovietnam Shipbuilding and Mechanical Company Limited, or PVSM, by 10:50.

The transfer did not lift a 30-day court arrest, and the vessel cannot leave port waters without authorisation.

PVSM plans to repair damaged bow shell plating, internal structures, working platforms and ventilation pipes. The work includes replacing nearly 70 tonnes of steel and is planned to run in three shifts, subject to inspection by the classification society and shipowner.

Damage around the bow extended for about five metres, while the port structure was also damaged. All 22 crew were safe and no oil spill occurred. The crew comprised five South Koreans, one Japanese national and 16 Filipinos. The master was South Korean national Lee Sanghwa.

The damaged structure was an approximately 50-metre extension between berths 10 and 11 that had been built but not formally commissioned for commercial use. Authorities have not announced a final cause. The pilot involved in the approach was temporarily suspended during the investigation, while the master retained final responsibility for navigation decisions.

A Quang Ngai court ordered the vessel arrested for 30 days on October 21. The maritime administration implemented the order through Notice No. 987/TB-CVHHQNg on October 22. Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel and the shipowner were still discussing compensation. An independent assessment was sought for the berth damage, with insurers also involved in the loss assessment.

PVSM was established in 2006 and transferred to the then Vietnam Oil and Gas Group in 2010. It carries out shipbuilding and repair work for commercial vessels and offshore units.

Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company was established in 2017 to develop and operate the integrated steel complex in Quang Ngai.