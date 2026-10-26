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2026 October 26   10:13

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South Korean shipowner Sinokor leads Hormuz crude flows with 37% share

South Korean shipping group Sinokor moved 105.6 million barrels of crude through the Strait of Hormuz in September, equal to about 37% of the roughly 286.3 million barrels that crossed the waterway, according to a Bloomberg analysis based on Vortexa, Equasis and Signal Group data.  

The volume was greater than the combined 97.3 million barrels carried by vessels owned by the next three largest groups in the ranking: Saudi Arabia’s National Shipping Co, known as Bahri, Kuwait Oil Tanker Co and the shipping arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.  

The calculation was based on vessel ownership rather than the identity of operators or charterers.  

A separate assessment showed Sinokor vessels accounted for 47% of all VLCC transits through Hormuz in September and more than half of such crossings during the first 10 days of October.  

Sinokor has taken delivery of 73 secondhand VLCCs this year. Many have been deployed on Middle East Gulf shuttle trades or longer-haul voyages to India.  Its tankers have also carried crude from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Qatar to ship-to-ship transfer locations in the Gulf of Oman.  

Seven tankers identified as Sinokor-owned were hit in missile or projectile attacks.  In a separate ownership dispute, Sinokor said seven vessels linked to the company on an expanded Iranian non-compliance blacklist were not beneficially owned by the group. It said the vessels had no South Korean crew and had been sub-chartered to other parties.  

Sinokor Merchant Marine traces its business to the launch of a Korea-China container liner service in 1989, while its current legal entity was established on 14 April 1999. The company called at about 60 ports in 16 countries and had about 5,300 employees and crew as of 2025. Its tanker expansion has been overseen by South Korean shipping executive Ga-Hyun Chung.  

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