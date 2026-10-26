Chinese yard Jiangnan names first 50,500-cbm gas carrier for Vietnamese owner ASP

Chinese shipbuilder Jiangnan Shipyard has named ASP ELENA, the first of two 50,500-cbm medium gas carriers being built for Vietnamese shipowner Asia Pacific Shipping, with delivery due on 26 October, according to WedoAny.

The naming ceremony took place on 21 October. The Liberia-flagged vessel, Jiangnan hull H2852, is 190 metres long and 32 metres wide, with deadweight of about 36,300 tonnes.

ASP ELENA is based on Jiangnan’s Panda 50P design, developed from its 40,000-cbm MGC platform. The fully refrigerated carrier has three independent prismatic cargo tanks, while hull-form and general-arrangement changes are intended to improve speed and fuel consumption.

The ship can carry LPG, anhydrous ammonia, propylene, butadiene and vinyl chloride monomer. Its configuration includes low-temperature-steel cargo tanks, Jiangnan’s VS-Bow hull form, a dual-fuel main engine and shaft generator, and two 500-cbm deck tanks for LPG fuel supply and cargo-change operations.

The contract for the two vessels was signed on 26 August 2024. Sister vessel H2853 completed a half-ship float on 14 October.

Asia Pacific Shipping is an independent, privately owned Vietnamese shipowner and operator founded in 2021. Its activities span oil, chemical and gas tankers as well as dry bulk shipping.

Jiangnan Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilding company whose portfolio includes large and medium-sized gas carriers.