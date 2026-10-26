India’s first maritime lender targets $6.34bn in loan disbursements by 2031

India’s first dedicated maritime non-banking financial company, Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited (SMFCL), is targeting cumulative disbursements of ₹60,205 crore ($6.34bn) by the end of FY2031, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

SMFCL had sanctioned ₹11,563 crore ($1.22bn) of financing and disbursed ₹5,107 crore ($538m) as of 30 September 2026. More than half of the sanctioned amount remains to be drawn as projects advance.

The expansion plan will require additional equity support as the lender scales in line with Reserve Bank of India requirements and its debt-to-equity ratio.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated SMFCL’s corporate office at the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development in New Delhi on 23 October.

The Maritime Development Fund is also moving towards a first close of ₹5,000 crore ($527m).

SMFCL was established as India’s first non-banking financial company dedicated to the maritime sector. Its financing role forms part of the country’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 programme for long-term maritime development.