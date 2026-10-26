Spanish towage group Boluda christens two tugs in Italy after nearly €20m investment

Spanish towage group Boluda Towage has christened two tugs in Genoa, Italy, after an investment of nearly €20m ($22.4m), according to a company statement.

The 22 October ceremony at Ponte Parodi formally named VB Marte, a Damen ASD Tug 2813 delivered in December 2025 from Damen’s Song Cam yard in Vietnam, and VB Insignia, built by Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine and already operating in Genoa for about a year.

VB Marte sailed from Vietnam to Italy under its own power. The tug has a 12.93-metre beam and bollard pull of up to 83 tonnes, with an aft winch, crane, FiFi 1 firefighting system and oil-spill recovery equipment. It is also fitted with Damen’s Marine NOx Reduction System, with NOx reduction put at 80%. Both vessels comply with IMO Tier III requirements.

VB Insignia has bollard pull exceeding 80 tonnes, FiFi 1 equipment and a Tier III NOx-reduction system, and is equipped for LNG-terminal operations.

Boluda Towage’s Genoa fleet comprises 13 tugs, with vessels progressively renewed every two to three years. The two vessels are operating from Ponte Parodi, where Genoa’s new port master plan is intended to provide a permanent base for the port’s technical-nautical towage service.

Boluda Towage is the towage division of Valencia-based Boluda Corporación Marítima. The Spanish group operates more than 850 vessels in more than 232 ports across five continents and employs about 10,000 people.

Damen Shipyards Group is a family-owned Dutch shipbuilding group headquartered in Gorinchem. It reported €3.2bn ($3.59bn) of turnover in 2025, employed about 12,500 people and delivered 160 ships.