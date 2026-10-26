Saudi shipowner Bahri orders three VLCCs in Saudi Arabia for $451m

Saudi shipowner Bahri has ordered three 320,000-dwt VLCCs from International Maritime Industries (IMI) in a SAR1.692bn ($451m) newbuilding deal in Saudi Arabia, according to a company statement.

The contract was signed on 22 October and announced on 25 October in conjunction with the Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress.

IMI will build the three tankers in Saudi Arabia for phased delivery in 2029 and 2030. The vessels will incorporate advanced energy-efficiency technologies.

The order increases the number of vessels contracted for construction in Saudi Arabia for Bahri to nine, comprising six Ultramax bulk carriers and the three VLCCs. Bahri will finance the contract through a combination of internal cash resources and bank facilities. The financial impact is expected after delivery and the start of commercial operations.

The deal is a related-party transaction. Bahri owns 19.9% of IMI, while chief executive and board member Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey also sits on IMI’s board.

Bahri was established by royal decree in 1978 and is headquartered in Riyadh. The shipping and logistics group had an owned fleet of 107 vessels at the end of June 2026, including 50 VLCCs in its crude oil business.

IMI operates a maritime yard at Ras Al-Khair in Saudi Arabia, providing commercial ship newbuilding and maintenance, repair and overhaul services for ships and offshore rigs.