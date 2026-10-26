Valencia port container traffic rises 5.48% as imports jump 11.68%

Container traffic at Spain’s Valencia port rose 5.48% year on year to 498,837 TEU in September, while cargo throughput increased 2.05% to 6.6m tonnes, according to a Port Authority of Valencia statement.

Full-container imports jumped 11.68% during the month and exports rose 5.68%. Full transhipment traffic fell just 0.82% to 179,002 containers, marking a substantially narrower decline than for the year to date.

Valenciaport handled 5,623,753 TEU over the latest 12 months, 30 containers fewer than in the preceding 12-month period. Cargo throughput over the same period fell 1.56% to 78.7m tonnes.

January-to-September traffic reached 4.2m TEU, down 0.91%, while cargo volume declined 2.13% to 59.2m tonnes. Full import containers rose 10.02% to 856,431 units, exports edged up 0.31% to 681,113 TEU and full transhipment traffic dropped 9.81% to 1,552,065 containers.

On a rolling 12-month basis, full export containers increased 3.88% to 921,642 TEU and imports climbed 13.69% to 1,129,805 units, while full transhipment containers fell 10.66%.

Year-to-date solid bulk traffic increased 4.58%, liquid bulk 0.85% and non-containerised general cargo 2.40%, while containerised cargo declined 3.80%.

China remained Valenciaport’s biggest international container market in the first nine months, with traffic rising 15.07% to 714,691 TEU. Cargo linked to China increased 15.75% to 7.66m tonnes.

The US ranked second for container traffic with 246,237 TEU, down 14.71%, followed by Algeria with 225,257 units, down 7.22%, and Turkey with 142,081 containers, down 18.98%.

By tonnage, Italy ranked second with 4.53m tonnes, down 12.53%, followed by the US at 4.38m tonnes, down 3.43%, and Algeria at just over 3m tonnes, down 16.28%.

Freight vehicle traffic rose 8.77% to 404,543 units in January-September and stood at 557,091 units over the latest 12 months, up 5.92%.

Passenger traffic fell 12.45% to 1,152,887, with scheduled-route passengers rising 1.88% to 696,662 and cruise passengers dropping 27.93% to 456,225.

Valenciaport encompasses the port facilities of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia. Traffic statistics are compiled by the Statistical Office of the Port Authority of Valencia.