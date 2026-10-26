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2026 October 26   05:28

accident

Three injured as German heavy-lift operator’s ship suffers power loss off Netherlands

Three crew members were injured aboard the Portuguese-flagged UHL Freedom after the heavy-lift vessel developed engine problems in severe weather off the Netherlands on Sunday, according to a Dutch Coast Guard statement.  

Two of the injured seafarers were airlifted from the vessel and taken to hospital. The nature and severity of their injuries were not disclosed.  

The 149.99-metre ship, operated by Hamburg-based United Heavy Lift, was anchored about 29 km north of Schiermonnikoog when its anchor stopped holding.  

After the crew recovered the anchor, UHL Freedom developed engine problems and was left with limited propulsion as wind and current pushed the vessel off position.  Conditions reached force nine on the Beaufort scale, with waves of around 5 metres. There were 25 crew members on board.  

Rescue boats from Ameland, Schiermonnikoog and Eemshaven were deployed alongside a search-and-rescue helicopter. Emergency-response tug Guardian and Germany’s emergency tug Nordic were also sent towards the vessel.  

The initial casualty count of five was later corrected to three. By Sunday evening, UHL Freedom had regained limited engine power, while Guardian remained nearby and other rescue units began returning to their stations.  

The 2021-built UHL Freedom is an F900 Eco-Lifter with gross tonnage of 16,729 and deadweight of 14,032 tonnes. Its call sign is CQED4.  

United Heavy Lift GmbH & Co. KG was established in 2015 and is part of United Group. The privately owned German company specialises in ocean transport of heavy and oversized project cargoes and operates more than 20 heavy-lift vessels.

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