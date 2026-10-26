Sri Lanka rescues 40 Iranian seafarers from ships off southern coast

Sri Lanka evacuated 40 Iranian merchant seafarers from commercial vessels in international waters off its southern coast after medical emergencies, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian Embassy in Colombo sought assistance through diplomatic channels after the seafarers became ill. They were brought ashore through Galle on Saturday, received medical treatment and left Sri Lanka early on Sunday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Thushara Rodrigo said vessels arranged by the Iranian Embassy and local shipping agents transported the seafarers to shore, while Sri Lankan authorities handled immigration and other official procedures.

The embassy covered the cost of the operation. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said all 40 seafarers received medical attention and were repatriated.

An earlier account from the Southern Province Senior Deputy Inspector General's Office put the number at 27 crew members from Iranian crude oil tankers and said the Sri Lanka Navy deployed two craft to bring them to Galle Port. Authorities have not explained the difference between the figures of 27 and 40.

The Foreign Ministry has not identified the vessels, shipowners or operators involved, and Rodrigo said he did not have details of the individual ships.

The evacuation came after Sri Lanka said it had no immediate plans to provide food, water or fuel to 19 Iranian ships lying about 24 nautical miles offshore. The medical operation did not extend to a broader resupply of the vessels.