  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sri Lanka rescues 40 Iranian seafarers from ships off southern coast

2026 October 26   07:30

accident

Sri Lanka rescues 40 Iranian seafarers from ships off southern coast

Sri Lanka evacuated 40 Iranian merchant seafarers from commercial vessels in international waters off its southern coast after medical emergencies, according to the Foreign Ministry.  

The Iranian Embassy in Colombo sought assistance through diplomatic channels after the seafarers became ill. They were brought ashore through Galle on Saturday, received medical treatment and left Sri Lanka early on Sunday.  

Foreign Ministry spokesman Thushara Rodrigo said vessels arranged by the Iranian Embassy and local shipping agents transported the seafarers to shore, while Sri Lankan authorities handled immigration and other official procedures.

The embassy covered the cost of the operation.  Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said all 40 seafarers received medical attention and were repatriated.  

An earlier account from the Southern Province Senior Deputy Inspector General's Office put the number at 27 crew members from Iranian crude oil tankers and said the Sri Lanka Navy deployed two craft to bring them to Galle Port. Authorities have not explained the difference between the figures of 27 and 40.  

The Foreign Ministry has not identified the vessels, shipowners or operators involved, and Rodrigo said he did not have details of the individual ships.  

The evacuation came after Sri Lanka said it had no immediate plans to provide food, water or fuel to 19 Iranian ships lying about 24 nautical miles offshore. The medical operation did not extend to a broader resupply of the vessels.

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

08:01

UAE contractor NMDC Energy wins three Saudi Aramco offshore jobs worth $763m

05:28

Three injured as German heavy-lift operator’s ship suffers power loss off Netherlands

04:32

World’s largest battery-electric ship starts Argentina-Uruguay ferry service

03:13

US launches seafood strategy to renew fishing fleet and tighten import controls

02:43

LR2 tanker earnings top $300,000 a day as clean market hits record

01:23

US seeks to extend China-linked ship fee freeze to January 2027

00:31

Borr Drilling jack-up sinks off Gabon with five people missing

2026 October 25

22:53

TUI cruise ship hits two containerships while leaving German port

07:02

Mammoet signs up to develop floating dry dock and ship repair hub in Canada

03:47

Wärtsilä retains global service mandate for WinGD, Wärtsilä and Sulzer engines

2026 October 24

05:13

Guyana to activate direct satellite distress alerts at new maritime rescue centre

02:51

Port of Los Angeles records lowest emissions per container on record

01:37

Wallenius Wilhelmsen upgrades satellite links on 41 ships

2026 October 23

18:00

Tanker oil spill shuts UAE beaches in Umm Al Quwain

17:15

Maersk Tankers wins EU backing for four ammonia carrier retrofits

17:07

Indian Oil Corp plans to cut crude purchases from Middle Eastern producers

16:57

COSCO Shipping Bulk and Huawei launch vessel scheduler

16:45

ClassNK calls for shared CO2 hubs to scale onboard capture

16:15

Greece, Egypt move to extend maritime deal after Libya parliament backs Turkey pact

15:40

Sierra Leone launches national carrier with Chinese group holding 70% stake

15:24

Panama Canal restores last-minute Panamax slots as tonnage hits record

14:56

IMO pushes maritime single-window rollout across nine West and Central African states

14:31

Kazakhstan rail shipping arm orders six ships, plans five container vessels

14:08

Georgia’s Batumi port ferry cargo jumps 54% as throughput hits 6.25m tonnes

13:54

Azerbaijan's Baku port hits 100,000 TEU as container traffic jumps 29%

13:44

Maersk holds $5.5bn talks for up to 24 megamax boxships at Chinese yards

12:20

Global Methanol Alliance, Green Marine sign safety deal as fleet tops 150 ships

11:30

India advances $7.35bn shipbuilding drive with five greenfield yard clusters

11:10

US billionaire Bacon challenges McKeown’s $250m Panama port project

10:46

HD Hyundai, US contractor Kiewit plan new US yard

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news