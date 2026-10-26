Brazil seals 25-year Santana port lease

A 25-year lease for the MCP01 solid vegetable bulk terminal at Brazil’s Port of Santana has been formalised with R$150.2m ($30.3m) of planned investment after infrastructure group CS Infra won the asset, according to a statement from the Ministry of Ports and Airports.

The ministry marked the deal at Santana on 23 October. ANTAQ records the contract-signing stage as completed on 4 September, so the October ceremony was not the first legal execution of the lease.

MCP01 covers 30,546 square metres and has expected dynamic capacity of 1.26m tonnes per year. ANTAQ puts the contract value at R$1.109bn ($223.4m) and capital expenditure at R$150.204m ($30.3m).

The terminal is designated for solid vegetable bulk cargoes. ANTAQ lists wood chips as its principal cargo, while the ministry’s latest statement highlights soybeans and corn.

The investment programme includes paving and drainage, fire-protection systems, operational buildings and cargo-handling equipment. Later phases cover a conveyor system with nominal capacity of at least 1,500 tonnes per hour, expansion and strengthening of Pier 2 and a 1,500-tonne-per-hour shiploader.

The pier works are intended to support Panamax vessels of up to 60,000 dwt. CS Infra won ANTAQ Auction No. 01/2026-MCP01 on 26 February with a concession-fee bid of R$2 ($0.40). The legal lessee is MCP01 Arrendatária Portuária SPE S.A.

The Port of Santana, on the Amazon River in Amapá, is part of Brazil’s Arco Norte export corridor. It handled about 3.6m tonnes of cargo in 2025, up 13.54% year on year. Through the first two months of 2026, throughput reached 403,000 tonnes, up 6.52%.

CS Infra, created in 2021, is the infrastructure-concessions subsidiary of Brazilian holding company Simpar and manages long-term concessions and service contracts across ports, highways, urban mobility, social infrastructure and environmental services.

Simpar is a Brazilian holding company with infrastructure and other operating businesses.