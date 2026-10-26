UAE contractor NMDC Energy wins three Saudi Aramco offshore jobs worth $763m

UAE contractor NMDC Energy has won three offshore EPC projects from Saudi Aramco worth a combined AED 2.8bn ($763.3m), according to an Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange filing. The three projects are scheduled for completion within 18 to 23 months, the 23 October filing shows.

NMDC Energy did not identify the projects, the offshore fields or locations involved, or disclose the value of each individual award. The awards build on NMDC Energy's existing work with Saudi Aramco under a long-term agreement dating from 2016.

A three-year extension was secured in April 2025, with an option for a further three years. The agreement covers detailed engineering, procurement of materials, fabrication, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of offshore facilities in Saudi Arabian territorial waters.

NMDC Energy opened a 400,000-square-metre fabrication yard at Ras Al Khair in Saudi Arabia in January 2025, with annual production capacity of 40,000 tonnes. The latest awards follow AED 2.2bn ($599m) of new projects secured in the second quarter of 2026. NMDC Energy's backlog stood at AED 33.3bn ($9.07bn) at the end of June.

First-half 2026 revenue reached AED 9.5bn ($2.59bn), up 16% year on year, while net profit was AED 251m ($68.3m). International projects generated 30% of revenue, with UAE operations accounting for 70%.

NMDC Energy, formerly National Petroleum Construction Company, was established in Abu Dhabi in 1973 and provides engineering, procurement and construction services for offshore and onshore energy projects.

Saudi Aramco, formally Saudi Arabian Oil Company, is an integrated energy and chemicals company headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.