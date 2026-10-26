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2026 October 26   14:20

shipbuilding

China takes 81.8% of global new ship orders as output jumps 50.7%

Chinese shipyards secured 81.8% of global new vessel orders by deadweight tonnage in the first nine months of 2026, according to data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.  

New orders surged 163.2% year on year to 175.29m dwt, while completions climbed 50.7% to 58.05m dwt, giving Chinese yards 63.6% of global output.  

China’s orderbook reached 399.13m dwt at the end of September, up 64.8% from a year earlier and equal to 72.4% of the world total.  

Chinese yards also captured 74.1% of global new orders for green-powered ships, a rise of 5.7 percentage points from the first half of the year.  

They secured orders for 144 very large crude carriers, representing 85.5% of the global total, and 94 containerships of at least 10,000 TEU, or 82.7% of worldwide contracting in that segment.  

Car carrier orders reached 71 vessels, equal to 97.2% of the global total, with contracting up 766% year on year.  

Li Yanqing, vice chairman of the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, said new orders, completions and the orderbook had all increased sharply, while some vessel types were being delivered one or two months ahead of schedule.  

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding assistant general manager and head of marketing Wang Jiaying said the yard can deliver about one 170,000-cbm LNG carrier a month, with its latest delivery slots extending to 2031.  

The shipbuilder has 24 271,000-cbm LNG carriers on order. Construction of the first vessel began in 2026, with deliveries due to start in early 2028.  

The global shipyard orderbook stood at 203.2m cgt on 1 September 2026, up 13% year on year.

Chinese yards held 64% of that total after securing 74% of contracted cgt during the previous 12 months.  

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