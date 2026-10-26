VLCC deliveries to top 100 a year in 2028 and 2029, UK broker Hartland says

More than 100 VLCCs are expected to be delivered in each of 2028 and 2029 as scheduled deliveries from a 319-ship orderbook accelerate, according to UK shipbroker Hartland Shipping Services.

The VLCC orderbook stood at 319 ships at the start of October, totalling 98.5m dwt and equivalent to 34.2% of the existing fleet.

The orderbook-to-fleet ratio rises to 42% when sanctioned vessels are excluded from the fleet. Near-term fleet growth remains limited.

Just 20 of the 319 vessels, or 6%, are scheduled for delivery during the six months covering the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

Another 138 VLCCs are due for delivery in 2029 or later, following an increase in ordering that began in late 2025.

Deliveries are expected to rise above 100 vessels a year in both 2028 and 2029, compared with six VLCC deliveries in 2025 and one in 2024.

The incoming ships will also meet an ageing fleet. Hartland estimates that 47% of existing VLCCs are at least 15 years old, leaving scope for part of the orderbook to replace older tonnage rather than translate directly into fleet expansion.

“This could be an upcoming supply disaster or merely some much needed fleet replacement,” Hartland said.

Hartland Shipping Services Ltd is an employee-owned shipbroking and shipping consultancy company registered in England, with offices in London, Shanghai and Singapore.