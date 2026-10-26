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2026 October 26   15:04

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EU ministers open Baltic Sea quota talks on proposed 88% cod by-catch cut

EU fisheries ministers opened talks in Luxembourg on Monday over 2027 Baltic Sea catch limits, with an 88% cut proposed for western Baltic cod by-catch alongside sharp increases for herring and sprat, according to the Council of the European Union.  

The Agriculture and Fisheries Council is seeking political agreement on total allowable catches and national quotas for 10 Baltic stocks.  

The European Commission proposal would raise the combined catch volume covered by the plan to about 543,000 tonnes, 35.3% above the final fishing opportunities set for 2026.  

Central Baltic herring would rise 49% to 143,860 tonnes and sprat 44% to 291,590 tonnes. Bothnian herring would increase 3% to 57,308 tonnes and Gulf of Riga herring 11% to 28,183 tonnes.  

Western Baltic cod, restricted to unavoidable by-catch, would fall 88% to 31 tonnes, while eastern Baltic cod would drop 51% to 211 tonnes. Western Baltic herring would decline 45% to 437 tonnes and remain restricted to by-catch.  

The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea has advised zero catches for eastern and western Baltic cod and western Baltic herring. The Commission instead proposed limited by-catch allowances to avoid closing fisheries in which those stocks are caught unintentionally.  

Plaice would remain unchanged at 10,973 tonnes. Salmon limits would stay at 25,537 fish for the main Baltic basin and 10,232 for the Gulf of Finland.  

Lithuania has indicated it is prepared to support a compromise, while Estonia has stressed the need to take scientific advice into account. Sweden has called for cautious quotas.  

Latvia has opposed the proposed cut in eastern Baltic cod by-catch, which would reduce its allocation to 18 tonnes, and is seeking to retain existing recreational salmon rules.  

No final agreement had been announced at the time of writing.  The Council sets annual Baltic catch limits and national quotas on the basis of a European Commission proposal and scientific advice. The current measure is Commission proposal COM(2026) 437 under procedure 2026/0240(NLE).

Topics:

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fishery

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