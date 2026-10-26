Indian ports hoist storm warnings as Cyclone Arnab heads for Andhra Pradesh

Indian ports have hoisted storm warning signals as Cyclonic Storm Arnab strengthens over the Bay of Bengal and heads for Andhra Pradesh, according to an India Meteorological Department bulletin.

Arnab was centred at 08:30 IST on 26 October about 610 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 690 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 580 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha. It was moving westwards at about 15 km per hour.

The cyclone is forecast to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight on 26 October and a very severe cyclonic storm on 27 October.

It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, during the forenoon of 28 October, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 km per hour and gusts of up to 140 km per hour.

Distant Warning Signal No. II is in force at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Gangavaram, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnam. Paradip and Dhamra in Odisha are also under Distant Warning Signal No. II, while Puri and Gopalpur are under Local Warning Signal No. IV. The measures do not amount to a blanket suspension of commercial shipping across the Bay of Bengal.

Fishing operations have been halted in affected areas, while maritime and offshore operators have been warned to follow weather-based restrictions as conditions deteriorate.

A storm surge of 1.0-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide could inundate low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh, with the highest surge expected around Kakinada district and Yanam.

Andhra Pradesh authorities have identified about 570,000 people as vulnerable and are preparing evacuations. Odisha has ordered schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts to close on 28 and 29 October, with 302 rescue teams on standby.

Bangladesh has raised Distant Warning Signal No. II at Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra, with fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal told to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.