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2026 October 26   15:44

shipbuilding

Singapore shipyard Seatrium lands S$500m-plus deal to finish four Keppel rigs

Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium has agreed a programme worth more than S$500m ($391m) with Keppel subsidiary RigCo to complete four offshore drilling rigs, according to a joint statement.  

The work covers the Can Do seventh-generation drillship, Jasper harsh-environment jack-up and the Nordic Winter and Nordic Spring semi-submersibles.  Can Do is scheduled for delivery in 2027 and Jasper in 2028. Completion plans for Nordic Winter and Nordic Spring are still being assessed.  

The work will be carried out under an existing master services arrangement and funded with cash held by RigCo.  The completed units are intended for chartering and potential monetisation through the Keppel Offshore Fund.  

“The demand for deepwater and harsh environment rigs is expected to increase over the next several years,” said Cindy Lim, chief executive officer, Infrastructure at Keppel and non-executive director of RigCo.  

Keppel launched the fund in July as part of a programme to monetise up to 10 legacy rigs valued at about S$3.7bn ($2.89bn). RigCo is divesting six operational jack-ups to the fund for about S$1.2bn ($937m).  

Keppel estimated in July that a future sale of the four unfinished rigs, subject to conditions including agreed valuation ranges, could generate about $988m, or approximately S$1.3bn ($1.02bn at the current exchange rate), in additional cash proceeds between 2027 and 2028.  

Seatrium executive vice-president for Energy Marketing William Gu said the group would use its engineering and construction capabilities to support completion of the units. One of the RigCo rigs uses Seatrium jack-up design technology.  

Rigco Holding Pte Ltd is wholly owned by Keppel and holds offshore drilling assets from Keppel’s legacy rig portfolio. Six modern jack-ups have been delivered and leased to customers since 2022.  

Keppel is a Singapore-headquartered asset manager and operator with activities in infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

Seatrium is a Singapore-headquartered engineering group serving the offshore, marine and energy industries, including oil and gas newbuilds and conversions, offshore wind, and vessel repairs and upgrades. 

Topics:

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shipbuilding

Keppel

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