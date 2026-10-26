  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kenya seeks $1.17bn private capital for Mombasa and Lamu port concessions

2026 October 26   16:04

ports

Kenya seeks $1.17bn private capital for Mombasa and Lamu port concessions

Kenya is seeking KSh151.9bn ($1.17bn) in private investment for two packages of port and logistics concessions at Mombasa and Lamu, according to a National Treasury brief.  

The first package is valued at KSh79.69bn ($613.5m), including a KSh7.79bn ($60m) contribution from Kenya Ports Authority, leaving about KSh71.9bn ($553.5m) to private investors.  It covers Mombasa port berths 11-14, Mombasa Container Terminal 1, Lamu Container Terminal berths 1-3 and the Lamu Special Economic Zone.  

The financing structure is “user-pay; concession fees payable to KPA”.  A second package, estimated at KSh80bn ($615.9m), covers Mombasa Container Terminal II at berths 20-22, container berths 23-24, cargo berths 1-5 and 7-10, Mbaraki Wharf, and inland container depots at Embakasi in Nairobi and Naivasha.  

The two packages represent indicative investment of KSh159.69bn ($1.23bn) including KPA’s contribution, with KSh151.9bn ($1.17bn) expected from private investors.  

The Treasury’s Public Private Partnership unit approved the feasibility study for the first phase in August 2026.  

The PPP Directorate lists a 30-year contract term and open competitive tendering. The proposed structures include landlord concessions for Lamu Container Port berths 1-3 and Mombasa Container Terminal 1, a design-build-finance-operate-maintain arrangement for Mombasa berths 11-14 and a build-operate-transfer structure for the Lamu Special Economic Zone.  

The same official project page lists the scheme as “On hold due to a court case” while also placing it in the procurement phase. No concession awards have been announced.  

A request for proposals, PPPD/0&S/RFP/09/2025-2026, was published on 24 March 2026 for transaction advisory services covering additional KPA port assets.  

Kenya Ports Authority PLC is a government-owned operator responsible for Kenya’s seaports, inland waterways and related logistics facilities. Mombasa has 22 berths and two container terminals with combined annual capacity of 2.3m TEU, while Lamu’s first three berths have annual container capacity of 1.2m TEU.  

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

MISC takes first DNV-classed QatarEnergy Tranche II LNG ship

17:14

Dockworkers plan strikes and protests at more than 100 ports worldwide

16:44

Chinese welding robot completes 4.36 km of welds at Wuchang Shipbuilding

16:24

Gdynia port restarts grain terminal with Polish operator GBT

15:44

Singapore shipyard Seatrium lands S$500m-plus deal to finish four Keppel rigs

15:30

Green methanol cruise corridor to Alaska leaves at least $1.45bn cost gap

15:24

Indian ports hoist storm warnings as Cyclone Arnab heads for Andhra Pradesh

15:20

Swedish ferry group Stena agrees to buy Norway’s Color Line

15:10

WinGD wins service deals for 14 LNG carriers

15:04

EU ministers open Baltic Sea quota talks on proposed 88% cod by-catch cut

14:54

Lithuanian shiprepairer Western Shipyard Group expands Klaipėda yard with $43m dock

14:42

VLCC deliveries to top 100 a year in 2028 and 2029, UK broker Hartland says

14:34

Hanwha Ocean wins ABS approval for multi-project FLNG design

14:20

China takes 81.8% of global new ship orders as output jumps 50.7%

14:03

Saudi shipowner Bahri orders three VLCCs in Saudi Arabia for $451m

13:43

Spanish towage group Boluda christens two tugs in Italy after nearly €20m investment

12:23

India’s first maritime lender targets $6.34bn in loan disbursements by 2031

11:32

Chinese yard Jiangnan names first 50,500-cbm gas carrier for Vietnamese owner ASP

11:01

Brazil seals 25-year Santana port lease

10:30

Valencia port container traffic rises 5.48% as imports jump 11.68%

10:13

South Korean shipowner Sinokor leads Hormuz crude flows with 37% share

09:32

Arrested bulker Aquacharm enters repair dock after berth collision in Vietnam

08:01

UAE contractor NMDC Energy wins three Saudi Aramco offshore jobs worth $763m

07:30

Sri Lanka rescues 40 Iranian seafarers from ships off southern coast

05:28

Three injured as German heavy-lift operator’s ship suffers power loss off Netherlands

04:32

World’s largest battery-electric ship starts Argentina-Uruguay ferry service

03:13

US launches seafood strategy to renew fishing fleet and tighten import controls

02:43

LR2 tanker earnings top $300,000 a day as clean market hits record

01:23

US seeks to extend China-linked ship fee freeze to January 2027

00:31

Borr Drilling jack-up sinks off Gabon with five people missing

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news