Kenya seeks $1.17bn private capital for Mombasa and Lamu port concessions

Kenya is seeking KSh151.9bn ($1.17bn) in private investment for two packages of port and logistics concessions at Mombasa and Lamu, according to a National Treasury brief.

The first package is valued at KSh79.69bn ($613.5m), including a KSh7.79bn ($60m) contribution from Kenya Ports Authority, leaving about KSh71.9bn ($553.5m) to private investors. It covers Mombasa port berths 11-14, Mombasa Container Terminal 1, Lamu Container Terminal berths 1-3 and the Lamu Special Economic Zone.

The financing structure is “user-pay; concession fees payable to KPA”. A second package, estimated at KSh80bn ($615.9m), covers Mombasa Container Terminal II at berths 20-22, container berths 23-24, cargo berths 1-5 and 7-10, Mbaraki Wharf, and inland container depots at Embakasi in Nairobi and Naivasha.

The two packages represent indicative investment of KSh159.69bn ($1.23bn) including KPA’s contribution, with KSh151.9bn ($1.17bn) expected from private investors.

The Treasury’s Public Private Partnership unit approved the feasibility study for the first phase in August 2026.

The PPP Directorate lists a 30-year contract term and open competitive tendering. The proposed structures include landlord concessions for Lamu Container Port berths 1-3 and Mombasa Container Terminal 1, a design-build-finance-operate-maintain arrangement for Mombasa berths 11-14 and a build-operate-transfer structure for the Lamu Special Economic Zone.

The same official project page lists the scheme as “On hold due to a court case” while also placing it in the procurement phase. No concession awards have been announced.

A request for proposals, PPPD/0&S/RFP/09/2025-2026, was published on 24 March 2026 for transaction advisory services covering additional KPA port assets.

Kenya Ports Authority PLC is a government-owned operator responsible for Kenya’s seaports, inland waterways and related logistics facilities. Mombasa has 22 berths and two container terminals with combined annual capacity of 2.3m TEU, while Lamu’s first three berths have annual container capacity of 1.2m TEU.