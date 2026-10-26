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2026 October 26   16:24

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Gdynia port restarts grain terminal with Polish operator GBT

Poland’s Port of Gdynia is restarting operations at its Baltic Grain Terminal after appointing Polish company GBT Sp. z o.o. as temporary operator, according to a port authority statement.  

The terminal had been idle since the end of June 2025 after previous temporary operator Mondry Sp. z o.o. ended its activities there.  

GBT will run the facility while the port completes a separate process for a long-term lease. The interim agreement was concluded under mechanisms available in the Port of Gdynia authority’s statutes.  

The restart comes as grain traffic rises at Poland’s three largest seaports. Their grain volumes increased by more than 26% year on year between January and September 2026, while Gdynia handled nearly 3.7m tonnes, up more than 18%.  

The Baltic Grain Terminal accounts for about 10% of Gdynia’s grain-handling capacity. Other terminals at the port continued handling grain while the facility was idle.  

A long-term tender selected a consortium comprising Szczecin Bulk Terminal Sp. z o.o., Tapini Sp. z o.o. and Ribera Sp. z o.o.  

European Commission documents identify the planned transaction as the acquisition by Switzerland-domiciled Bunge Global SA and Denmark’s CM Holding A/S of a 30-year concession to operate the terminal, giving the two companies joint control through subsidiaries.  

European Commission case M.11903 carries a decision date of 12 October 2026. Formal and organisational work on the long-term lease is continuing. The concession provides for renovation of the terminal and a significant increase in capacity.  

GBT Sp. z o.o. is a Polish limited-liability company and also operates Gdański Terminal Masowy in Gdańsk. Its Gdańsk facility has silos and flat storage with combined capacity of 55,000 tonnes.  

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