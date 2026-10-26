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2026 October 26   18:04

shipbuilding

MISC takes first DNV-classed QatarEnergy Tranche II LNG ship

Malaysian shipowner MISC has taken delivery of Th’ailib, the first DNV-classed vessel in QatarEnergy’s Tranche II LNG newbuilding programme, according to DNV Maritime.  

Built by South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries, the 174,000-cbm LNG carrier is the first of three MISC vessels that will operate on long-term charters with QatarEnergy.  

Th’ailib is equipped with dual-fuel engines, a reliquefaction system, a high-performance anti-fouling hull coating and an air lubrication system. DNV is classing all three vessels and is also providing MISC with decarbonisation planning, lifecycle assessment and training for the site team.  

The ship will be chartered to QatarEnergy for a firm 15-year period from 2026. MISC secured the three vessels under Phase Two of QatarEnergy’s LNG fleet expansion after participating through a consortium in Phase One, which involved 12 LNG carriers.  

QatarEnergy awarded MISC the three-vessel package in March 2024 as part of agreements covering 19 conventional LNG carriers. All three vessels are being built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.  

Th’ailib was named at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea on October 6. The two remaining vessels in the series are scheduled for delivery.  

QatarEnergy’s fleet expansion programme is intended to support additional LNG production from Qatar’s North Field expansion and the Golden Pass LNG project in the US, as well as replace existing tonnage.  

MISC Berhad is a Malaysia-incorporated provider of energy-related maritime transportation and offshore services with more than 55 years of operating history.

QatarEnergy is Qatar’s state-owned national energy corporation. 

Topics:

DNV

MISC

Samsung Heavy Industries

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